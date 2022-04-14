Tokenomics de Jatevo AI Foundation (JTVF)
The JTVF project is a community-driven fundraiser aimed at expanding AI infrastructure in Southeast Asia, with a particular focus on rural areas of Indonesia. These regions often lack access to advanced technology, and the goal is to use funds generated through the project to help bridge that gap. The approach is different from many other initiatives — growth so far has been entirely organic, without spending on influencer marketing or paid promotions. Instead, the community on X (Twitter) has formed naturally, with steady interaction and engagement from participants. On the market side, the developer supply is locked, and the token’s trading history shows that its price levels have been tested, with the chart holding a stable floor. This provides a foundation for the project’s dual purpose: enabling traders to participate in a market with activity and movement while also contributing to a cause that has practical, real-world benefits. The idea is to create a balance where the trading side supports the funding of AI-related infrastructure, and the infrastructure side gives the project a purpose beyond speculation. By keeping operations lean and focusing on organic participation, JTVF aims to grow in a way that is both sustainable and transparent, while gradually building the resources needed to make a measurable difference in the communities it supports.
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de Jatevo AI Foundation (JTVF)
Tokenomics de Jatevo AI Foundation (JTVF) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de Jatevo AI Foundation (JTVF) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens JTVF qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens JTVF pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de JTVF, explorez le prix en direct du token JTVF !
Avertissement
Les données de tokenomics présentées sur cette page proviennent de sources tierces. MEXC ne garantit pas leur exactitude. Veuillez effectuer vos propres recherches avant d'investir.