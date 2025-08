Informations sur JennyCo (JCO)

JennyCo has developed a secure app where users get rewarded for uploading their dynamic health data (genetics, medical history, wearable data, etc) and in which they have further options to either lease their health data to businesses and/or receive AI-driven personalized health insights and recommendations.

Site officiel : https://jennyco.com/ Livre blanc : https://jennyco.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/JennyCoWhite-V22-MN-2.1.2023.pdf