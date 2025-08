Informations sur JizzRocket (JIZZ)

Jizz Rocket is a decentralized, perpetual coin created with the goal of reaching critical mass. We believe that crypto epitomizes the power of community and togetherness, and that through decentralization and trust in code, people can achieve greatness and freedom.

Site officiel : https://jizzrocket.io/ Livre blanc : https://medium.com/@jizzrocketcoin/introduction-to-jizz-rocket-jizz-5e385c2e5d6a