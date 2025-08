Informations sur KalyChain (KLC)

A CRYPTO CURRENCY FOR THE REAL MARKET Kalycoin was created to enable fast and secure cross-border money transfers. KLC is the token that powers the Kalypay payment platform's rewards programme. It will also be used as a means of payment at partner merchants.

Site officiel : https://kalychain.io/ Livre blanc : https://github.com/KalyCoinProject/documents/blob/main/KalyChain%20Whitepaper%20v1.0_en.pdf