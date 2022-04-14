Tokenomics de KEI Finance (KEI)
Informations sur KEI Finance (KEI)
What is Kei Finance?
Kei Finance is a DeFi protocol, built on the principles of decentralisation, transparency, and innovation. Its primary focus is to provide advanced technology and services to the DeFi ecosystem, ensuring a seamless user experience, and unlocking the full potential of decentralised finance.
What makes your Kei Finance unique?
Kei Finance has many unique features built inside the protocol. One such feature is the concept of a "Minimum Total Supply," which ensures that the protocol only mints the exact amount of tokens required to launch. This approach allows the protocol to manage supply in a way that promotes stable growth over time. Additionally, Kei Finance boasts a treasury-backed floor price, which ensures that if the token price ever falls below a certain point, the treasury will automatically buy tokens back to maintain the price above a certain threshold.
Kei Finance also offers a distinctive reward distribution mechanism that powers the growth of the protocol. This process sends rewards to different parts of the protocol, such as stakers, administrators and affiliates. It also uses these rewards for debt repayment, to increase liquidity and raise the floor price. Furthermore, Kei Finance has an inbuilt affiliate system, allowing anyone to earn rewards on the blockchain simply by bringing customers to the platform.
In terms of staking, Kei Finance offers a range of unique features. The first is staking NFTs, which provide real-time statistics on stake progress and can be traded on opensea and transferred freely. The second is the ability to combine auto-compounding and reward multiplier mechanisms, providing users with an easy way to maximize their returns on their staked assets.
History of Kei Finance.
Kei Finance has been in development since the beginning of 2022, during which time the contracts have undergone a comprehensive testing and simulation process to ensure the protocol delivers on its promises. The team behind Kei Finance recognized the limitations of traditional DeFi applications and services, and created a platform that aims to lead the charge in smart contract and blockchain technology. They achieve this through the innovative architecture and design of the system itself, which addresses the pain points that users face when interacting with other DeFi protocols. By creating a new standard in DeFi, Kei Finance is setting itself up for success as a platform that prioritizes innovation, reliability, and user experience.
What’s next for Kei Finance?
Kei Finance has an exciting roadmap ahead, with plans to roll out a range of cutting-edge technologies that will seamlessly integrate into its existing protocol and reward distribution mechanisms. Among these plans are the creation of decentralized borrowing and lending services, as well as automated asset management systems that provide users with greater control and flexibility. In addition, Kei Finance is exploring secure payment transfer systems, which will further enhance the user experience and make it even easier to pay for services on the blockchain.
What can KEI be used for?
The KEI token serves as the backbone of the protocol and its various services. All distribution mechanisms within the protocol run on the power of the KEI token, and this will continue to be the case for future services. Additionally, the KEI token can be staked within the protocol to create sKEI tokens, which grant the ability to participate in governance proposals through voting. In short, the KEI token has a dual purpose, powering the protocol and enabling community participation in its development.
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de KEI Finance (KEI)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de KEI Finance (KEI), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Tokenomics de KEI Finance (KEI) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de KEI Finance (KEI) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens KEI qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens KEI pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de KEI, explorez le prix en direct du token KEI !
Prévision du prix de KEI
Vous voulez savoir dans quelle direction KEI pourrait évoluer ? Notre page de prévision du prix de KEI combine sentiment du marché, tendances historiques et indicateurs techniques pour offrir une vision prospective.
Pourquoi devriez-vous choisir MEXC?
MEXC est l'une des principales plateformes d'échange de cryptomonnaies au monde, approuvée par des millions d'utilisateurs à travers le globe. Que vous soyez débutant ou expert, MEXC est votre voie la plus facile vers la cryptomonnaie.
Avertissement
Les données de tokenomics présentées sur cette page proviennent de sources tierces. MEXC ne garantit pas leur exactitude. Veuillez effectuer vos propres recherches avant d'investir.