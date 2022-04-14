Tokenomics de Libertarian Dog (LIBERTA)
Informations sur Libertarian Dog (LIBERTA)
Welcome to $Liberta, the Libertarian Dog Coin on the Solana blockchain!
Liberta is Latin and means "a woman that is freed from slavery"
$Liberta is more than just a cryptocurrency; it is a movement dedicated to increasing personal freedom by challenging the traditional concept of government-issued money.
Our mission is to empower individuals by replacing state-controlled currencies with money issued by citizens, fostering an environment where financial autonomy and liberty can thrive.
In a world where centralized financial systems often limit our freedom, $Liberta stands as a beacon of hope and change.
Built on the fast, secure, and scalable Solana blockchain, $Liberta aims to provide an alternative financial ecosystem that is both efficient and liberating.
By leveraging the power of decentralization, $Liberta enables users to take control of their finances, ensuring that money serves the people, not the other way around.
Join us in this revolutionary journey towards a more free and just financial world. With $Liberta, we're not just creating a new currency; we're building a community that values liberty, autonomy, and the true spirit of decentralized finance.
Embrace the future with $Liberta and be a part of the change you wish to see in the world.
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de Libertarian Dog (LIBERTA)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de Libertarian Dog (LIBERTA), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Tokenomics de Libertarian Dog (LIBERTA) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de Libertarian Dog (LIBERTA) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens LIBERTA qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens LIBERTA pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de LIBERTA, explorez le prix en direct du token LIBERTA !
Avertissement
Les données de tokenomics présentées sur cette page proviennent de sources tierces. MEXC ne garantit pas leur exactitude. Veuillez effectuer vos propres recherches avant d'investir.