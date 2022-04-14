Tokenomics de Libra Protocol (LBR)
Informations sur Libra Protocol (LBR)
What is the project about? Libra $LBR is the most innovative decentralized protocol and cloud mining APP of the moment.
We have the most up-to-date equipment of the Antminer brand for the mining of bitcoin , which you can rent for a certain period of time just using your #LBR tokens.
In addition to this, if you are one of the first investors supporting our project, you will have a unique access to the whitelist for our Staking in USDT, in which you can earn up to 6.5% in daily interest based on your invested capital.
What makes your project unique? Staking in USDT for our first 1500 holders, this staking will offer a unique return of 6.5% in interest every 24 hours and to be able to use it $Libra investors will only have to lock their tokens $LBR for the amount of time that they wish to stake them and receive USDT, all of this will help us increase the value of our project and the token in general by offering this unique benefit. Our staking is the most attractive on the market, it offers you an APY 2,340.00% in USDT with Rewards sent every 15 minutes directly to your wallet in a stablecoin. (Only for the first 1500 holders) don’t miss this opportunity. It is also a program designed to increase the price of our token, which makes it a unique opportunity to invest in its launch. The idea with the USDT staking program is to lock up most of the circulating supply of #LBR, reduce sales, increase purchases, and thus drive the unit price of LBR sky high.
History of your project. $LBR was founded by software developer Duffield , Before launching $LBR , Duffield was a software developer with experience in finance, from his time working at Hawk Financial Group, as well as in public relations, having developed machine learning algorithms and search engines.
What’s next for your project? Issue Physical prepaid card for use of funds anywhere in the world and more.
What can your token be used for? Lock $LBR tokens to earn $USDT , rent antminer miners with $LBR tokens
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de Libra Protocol (LBR)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de Libra Protocol (LBR), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Tokenomics de Libra Protocol (LBR) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de Libra Protocol (LBR) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens LBR qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens LBR pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de LBR, explorez le prix en direct du token LBR !
