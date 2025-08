Informations sur Meta Oasis (AIM)

MetaOasis is a web3 creator ecosystem metaverse based on generative AI. With creator tool Inception, we will build a bottom-up world of Inception where creators can engage in community creation based on psychometric methods such as MBTI and eventually form an NFT content network.

Site officiel : https://www.meoasis.com/ Livre blanc : https://docs.meoasis.com/