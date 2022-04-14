Tokenomics de Next Earth (NXTT)
Informations sur Next Earth (NXTT)
Next Earth leverages the surface of the Earth as a starting point for the project, having sold over 400,000 virtual land NFTs since August 2021. Virtual landowners become active participants in the Next Earth economy, where they will have the ability to run businesses, participate in the DAO governing the Metaverse and receive income for the activity that takes place on the platform.
VR and user created content will be essential in the democratised future, but Next Earth builds its foundations on creating a self-sustaining Metaverse economy first. So it will have massive opportunities in the future to be able to deliver state of the art technical solutions, by the time the Metaverse is ready to truly welcome and entertain users 24/7.
After the introduction of NXTT the company will publish a series of proposals called NEIPs that will shape the future of the platform and serve as a roadmap. The community will be able to vote in the best and most promising NEIPs, getting a significant say in which direction Next Earth is going.
However, building a profitable Metaverse is just the beginning. The endgame of Next Earth is a fully DAO controlled state of the art self-sustaining platform, that will head into becoming a non profit organization by time, with allocating all of its income outside of the platform operations to environmental charity.
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de Next Earth (NXTT)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de Next Earth (NXTT), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Tokenomics de Next Earth (NXTT) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de Next Earth (NXTT) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens NXTT qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens NXTT pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de NXTT, explorez le prix en direct du token NXTT !
Prévision du prix de NXTT
Vous voulez savoir dans quelle direction NXTT pourrait évoluer ? Notre page de prévision du prix de NXTT combine sentiment du marché, tendances historiques et indicateurs techniques pour offrir une vision prospective.
Avertissement
Les données de tokenomics présentées sur cette page proviennent de sources tierces. MEXC ne garantit pas leur exactitude. Veuillez effectuer vos propres recherches avant d'investir.