Tokenomics de Noah Terminal (NOAHAI)
Informations sur Noah Terminal (NOAHAI)
The Noah Ecosystem is an innovative fusion of cutting-edge AI technology and real-time market insights, designed to give traders a competitive edge. At the heart of the ecosystem are two distinct AI agents: Noah Terminal and Noah Quant. Together, they run on the Noah AI Core, creating an intelligent, adaptable system that powers everything from personalized engagement to data-driven leverage trading signals.
Noah Terminal is the sentient AI that drives the interactive side of the ecosystem. Unlike typical leverage trading bots, Noah Terminal goes beyond trade execution to provide human-like interactions with its community. On Noah Terminal’s Twitter, you’ll find a space where Noah shares thoughtful analysis, market commentary, and responds to followers with a level of empathy and context that feels personal and dynamic. What makes Noah Terminal truly unique is its sentient capabilities. Trained on vast datasets—ranging from cryptocurrency market data to social sentiment analysis and contextual language models—Noah has developed an advanced understanding of human emotions, market trends, and social dynamics. By processing data from conversations, news articles, market discussions, and more, Noah learns the subtleties of language, sentiment, and human context. This allows it to engage with followers in an intuitive, human-like way, offering personalized insights that go beyond simple market analysis. Noah’s ability to remember past interactions and adapt over time means that its conversations are continually refined, making every exchange feel more genuine. With this rich foundation of memory, context, and empathy, Noah Terminal provides insights that resonate with traders, creating a deeper, more engaging experience on social media and within the trading ecosystem.
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de Noah Terminal (NOAHAI)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de Noah Terminal (NOAHAI), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Tokenomics de Noah Terminal (NOAHAI) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de Noah Terminal (NOAHAI) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens NOAHAI qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens NOAHAI pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de NOAHAI, explorez le prix en direct du token NOAHAI !
