Informations sur OTX EXCHANGE (OTX)

Launched on 23/08/2023 by a team based in the United Kingdom, the project is a layer 1 centralized exchange improving the infrastructure of Ethereum using Proof of Stake. The mission is to enable faster transaction settlement and incentivize activities through staking and affiliate commission programs.

Site officiel : https://otx.exchange/ Livre blanc : https://otx.exchange/docs/OTX_TECHPAPER_2023.pdf