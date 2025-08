Informations sur Phoenix Token (PHT)

Phoenix Token is a cutting-edge AI-powered Meme project designed to revolutionize decentralized finance and cybersecurity on the BNBChain. The Phoenix token is a decentralized token built on the Binance smart chain, fundamentally as a meme coin for those who love the story of the mythical phoenix which represents resilience and transformation even in the face of adversity. Dedication to safeguarding individuals and empowering communities.

Site officiel : https://www.phoenixtoken.community/ Livre blanc : https://www.phoenixtoken.community/assets/whitepaper.pdf