Informations sur Reign of Terror (REIGN)

What is the project about? Experience the cyberpunk world of Reign of Terror through three thrilling games: Awakening for unlocking vaults and win huge prizes, Uprising for leveling up and fusing agents to access higher rarities, and the full game: the premiere XCOM meets MMORPG-style tactical RPG where you establish your cyberpunk stronghold with your various squads of agents each with special skills and classes.

What makes your project unique?

Participate in escalating tactical and strategic turn-based battles

Level up and ascend your agents to gain new powers and skins

Collect agents and run the right squad for the right mission

Craft weapons, items and equipment and use or sell them on the marketplace

PvP in asynchronous combat with matchmaking

History of your project. [DONE] November 8 - NFT PFP Genesis Drop on Fractal [DONE] November 14 - NFT PFP Community Reveal [DONE] November 29 - Reign of Terror: Awakening Released [DONE] February 16 - First Launchpad Sales with StarLaunch and Solanium [DONE] April 12 - TGE + $REIGN Token Listing

What’s next for your project? [End April] Awakening Vault Challenge (Community Board Game w/ Grand Prizes) - currently in testnet [Late May] Uprising (Web3 3D Free-to-Play RPG) [Q3 2023] Reign of Terror (SRPG Game 3 within the Reign of Terror World) Public Vertical Slice

What can your token be used for?

Stake your NFTs in RoT: Awakening for Intel to run missions as well as participating in our large community map full of rewards

Fuse your agents and gear in RoT: Uprising to increase their rarities for increased power and rewards

Participate in a full in-game economy in our full game

Fuse agents and items together on chain to increase both its rarity and power on chain

Stake for multiple in-game benefits

Site officiel : https://reignofterror.io/ Livre blanc : https://reign-of-terror.gitbook.io/whitepaper-1.1/