Informations sur Ripples (RPLS)

Ripples ($RPLS) is a meme-inspired, community-driven token on XRPL, aiming to be the 'Minions' of crypto. With a roadmap featuring animations, games, NFTs, and a Pixar-style movie pitch, Ripples combines fun, utility, and community.

Fun & Utility Ripples ($RPLS) brings entertainment and practicality together, offering a unique blend of fun and utility for the crypto community. Community-Driven Join the vibrant Ripples community and become part of a movement that celebrates creativity, humor, and collaboration. Memes Meet Movement Experience the power of memes meeting movement on XRPL with Ripples, where creativity and innovation thrive.

Site officiel : https://www.ripplesxrpl.com/ Livre blanc : https://www.ripplesxrpl.com/_files/ugd/198ac8_dfdcaa72b62148dbaaa43466f0ca3b12.pdf