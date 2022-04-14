Tokenomics de Snark Launch ($SNRK)
What is the project about? Snark Launch is a powerful decentralized launchpad platform that is built on the zkSync blockchain. It is specifically designed to allow new and innovative blockchain projects to be launched on the network while providing significant growth opportunities for these projects. With Snark Launch, users can participate in any of the launches, as long as they hold a set amount of SNRK tokens, which gives them the benefit of investing in a project at its early stages and an early token price discount.
What makes your project unique? The Snark Launchpad is an innovative platform built on the ZkSync network, offering developers an easy and cost-effective way to launch decentralized applications (DApps). With its cutting-edge technology and range of developer-friendly tools, the Snark Launchpad is poised to revolutionize the DApp development landscape, empowering developers to build and deploy applications more quickly and efficiently than ever before. Mission Our mission is to empower developers and entrepreneurs in the crypto space by providing them with a cutting-edge platform to launch and incubate their projects.
History of your project. We believe that access to capital and community support are critical factors in the success of any new venture, and we are committed to providing both through our innovative Snark Launchpad ecosystem. At the same time, we are passionate about creating opportunities for retail investors to get in on the ground floor of new and exciting projects, giving them access to the kind of early-stage investing that was previously reserved for a privileged few. By leveraging the power of ZkSync and our $SNRK token, we are building a more inclusive and democratic ecosystem that puts the power of innovation and entrepreneurship in the hands of everyone.
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de Snark Launch ($SNRK)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de Snark Launch ($SNRK), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Tokenomics de Snark Launch ($SNRK) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de Snark Launch ($SNRK) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens $SNRK qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens $SNRK pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de $SNRK, explorez le prix en direct du token $SNRK !
Prévision du prix de $SNRK
Vous voulez savoir dans quelle direction $SNRK pourrait évoluer ? Notre page de prévision du prix de $SNRK combine sentiment du marché, tendances historiques et indicateurs techniques pour offrir une vision prospective.
Avertissement
Les données de tokenomics présentées sur cette page proviennent de sources tierces. MEXC ne garantit pas leur exactitude. Veuillez effectuer vos propres recherches avant d'investir.