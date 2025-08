Informations sur Tonio e Luck (LUCK)

$LUCK is a meme token built 100% on Solana, featuring a viral cat mascot with over 1 million followers on TikTok. The project aims to merge community, entertainment, and real utility through a gamified airdrop system. 37 million $LUCK are distributed via a TAP GAME with transparent odds. $LUCK is used for viral campaigns, Web3 integrations, and social media engagement, with no presale, no VC allocation, and full transparency.

Site officiel : https://tonioeluck.com/ Livre blanc : https://docs.google.com/document/d/1hJsq4R4R28FHGN_RkMdk7ep867IdhE1v/edit?usp=drivesdk&ouid=102959496931868722874&rtpof=true&sd=true