Informations sur Vector AI (VECTOR)

VECTOR AI is a blockchain intelligence company building VGPT — an advanced AI framework that combines DYOR automation, smart contract analysis, and real-time on-chain reasoning. By bridging on-chain data, off-chain APIs, and LLM-powered logic, VGPT delivers actionable insights and enables direct blockchain interactions, deeper analysis into WHY a token is safe/dangerous and more — all in natural language.

Site officiel : https://www.vector-ai.pro/ Livre blanc : https://docs.vector-ai.pro/