Informations sur VEIL (VEIL)

VEIL is an open source cryptocurrency with a world-first combination of Stealth Addressing, Confidential Transactions, RingCT and Zerocoin protocol with Bulletproofs to provide secure transaction privacy & efficiency. VEIL project is backed by an experienced team with a vision to develop the most advanced privacy focused cryptocurrency in the market.

Site officiel : https://veil-project.com