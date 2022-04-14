Informations sur Yooppi (YPP)

Introduction

Yooppi is an AI-powered, profit-sharing cryptocurrency designed to create real utility in the crypto space by leveraging advanced trading bots. Unlike traditional speculative tokens that rely solely on hype and market trends, Yooppi utilizes artificial intelligence to conduct high-frequency trading in cryptocurrency futures markets. The goal of the project is to generate sustainable profits and distribute a portion of these earnings to Yooppi token (YPP) holders, providing them with a passive income stream.

Vision and Mission

The vision of Yooppi is to revolutionize the cryptocurrency landscape by integrating AI-driven trading with automated profit-sharing, ensuring a sustainable financial model that benefits all stakeholders. The mission is to establish a self-sustaining ecosystem where token holders earn passive income through an AI-powered trading infrastructure while ensuring transparency, security, and long-term profitability.

How Yooppi Works

AI-Powered Trading Bot

At the core of the Yooppi ecosystem is its AI-driven trading bot. The bot utilizes machine learning algorithms to analyze market trends, predict price movements, and execute high-frequency trades across various cryptocurrency exchanges. The key features of the AI trading bot include:

Data Processing: The bot loads historical price data, normalizes features, and engineers useful indicators to optimize trade decision-making.

Feature Selection: It applies statistical correlation methods to determine which indicators are most relevant to price movements.

Model Training: Machine learning models are trained to predict price fluctuations and identify profitable trading opportunities.

Risk Management: The bot applies stop-loss mechanisms, limits capital exposure, and diversifies across multiple assets to minimize risks.

24/7 Trading: The system operates continuously, scanning the market in real time and executing trades with precision.

Profit Distribution Model

One of the most attractive aspects of Yooppi is its profit-sharing mechanism. Unlike conventional crypto assets that rely solely on price appreciation, Yooppi offers direct financial benefits to token holders.

25% of all trading profits generated by the AI bot are distributed to Yooppi token holders.

Rewards are proportional to the number of tokens held and are paid out on a monthly basis.

The system ensures that profits are first used to cover any past losses before being distributed, maintaining a sustainable payout structure.

Token Utility

The Yooppi token (YPP) serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem:

Passive Income: Token holders receive a share of trading profits.

Staking Rewards: Additional incentives are provided to long-term holders who stake their tokens in smart contract pools.

Governance Rights: Token holders can vote on key platform decisions, including AI strategy refinements and ecosystem upgrades.

Staking & Liquidity Mechanism

Yooppi introduces an innovative staking and liquidity system:

Mandatory Staking: Tokens purchased from exchanges must be staked in a smart contract pool to participate in profit-sharing.

Collateralized Borrowing: Staked tokens serve as collateral, allowing users to borrow USDT.

Liquidity Provision: Borrowed USDT is used to fuel the AI trading bot’s operations.

Additional YPP Rewards: Users who provide liquidity earn extra rewards.

Tokenomics

Yooppi’s economic model is designed for long-term growth and sustainability.

Total Supply: 100,000,000 YPP

Token Allocation:

25% - Public Sale & Liquidity

25% - AI Trading & Development

20% - Marketing & Partnerships

20% - Community Rewards & Staking

10% - Team & Advisors (Locked)

Revenue Distribution:

25% - Profit distribution to holders

25% - Reinvestment into AI trading

20% - Development & operational costs

20% - Liquidity & buyback mechanisms

10% - Marketing & ecosystem growth

Security & Transparency

Ensuring trust is a core priority for Yooppi. To maintain transparency and security:

Smart Contract Audits are conducted by top-tier blockchain security firms.

AI Trading Performance Reports are published monthly, allowing users to verify earnings.

A Real-Time Dashboard enables users to monitor their AI trading performance and earnings.

Decentralized Governance ensures that major ecosystem decisions are community-driven.

Why Choose Yooppi?

Yooppi is redefining passive income in the crypto space by merging AI-driven automation with decentralized finance. Key advantages include:

No Active Trading Required: The AI bot does the heavy lifting, eliminating the need for manual trading.

AI-Powered Profit Optimization: Advanced machine learning models adapt to market conditions, maximizing returns.

Risk Management: Smart trading strategies and stop-loss mechanisms minimize financial exposure.

Transparent & Community-Driven: With regular trading reports, audited smart contracts, and decentralized governance, Yooppi ensures that users have complete control over their investments.

