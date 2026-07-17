ALEX Lab to Euro Conversion Table
ALEX to EUR Conversion Table
EUR to ALEX Conversion Table
- 1 ALEX0.00161222 EUR
- 5 ALEX0.00806109 EUR
- 10 ALEX0.016122 EUR
- 50 ALEX0.080611 EUR
- 100 ALEX0.161222 EUR
- 1,000 ALEX1.61 EUR
- 5,000 ALEX8.06 EUR
- 10,000 ALEX16.12 EUR
- 1 EUR620.2 ALEX
- 5 EUR3,101 ALEX
- 10 EUR6,202 ALEX
- 50 EUR31,013 ALEX
- 100 EUR62,026 ALEX
- 1,000 EUR620,263 ALEX
- 5,000 EUR3,101,316 ALEX
- 10,000 EUR6,202,632 ALEX
ALEX Lab (ALEX) is currently trading at € 0.00161222 EUR , reflecting a 0.42% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at €45.05K with a fully diluted market capitalization of €977.28K EUR. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated ALEX Lab Price page.
517.08M EUR
Circulation Supply
45.05K
24-Hour Trading Volume
977.28K EUR
Market Cap
0.42%
Price Change (1D)
€ 0.001894
24H High
€ 0.001859
24H Low
The ALEX to EUR trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyze short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track ALEX Lab's fluctuations against EUR. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current ALEX Lab price.
ALEX to EUR Conversion Summary
As of | 1 ALEX = 0.00161222 EUR | 1 EUR = 620.2 ALEX
Today, the exchange rate for 1 ALEX to EUR is 0.00161222 EUR.
Buying 5 ALEX will cost 0.00806109 EUR and 10 ALEX is valued at 0.016122 EUR.
1 EUR can be traded for 620.2 ALEX.
50 EUR can be converted to 31,013 ALEX, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 ALEX to EUR has changed by +12.09% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.42%, reaching a high of 0.00161478 EUR and a low of 0.00158494 EUR.
One month ago, the value of 1 ALEX was 0.00129677 EUR, which represents a +24.34% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, ALEX has changed by 0.00094636 EUR, resulting in a +142.30% change in its value.
ALEX to EUR Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, ALEX Lab (ALEX) has fluctuated between 0.00158494 EUR and 0.00161478 EUR, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.00135986 EUR to a high of 0.00204362 EUR. You can view detailed ALEX to EUR price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|€ 0
|€ 0
|€ 0
|€ 0
|Low
|€ 0
|€ 0
|€ 0
|€ 0
|Average
|€ 0
|€ 0
|€ 0
|€ 0
|Volatility
|+1.87%
|+47.34%
|+104.61%
|+333.75%
|Change
|+0.75%
|+11.57%
|+24.34%
|+136.25%
ALEX Lab Price Forecast in EUR for 2027 and 2030
ALEX Lab’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential ALEX to EUR forecasts for the coming years:
ALEX Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, ALEX Lab could reach approximately €0.00169283, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
ALEX Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, ALEX may rise to around €0.00195966 EUR, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our ALEX Lab Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
ALEX Lab Overview
Euro Overview
ALEX to EUR Market Statistics
606,489,877.3
STACKS
Current ALEX to EUR Exchange Rate
The live ALEX Lab (ALEX) price today is € 0.001611366161237051625, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ALEX to EUR conversion rate is € 0.001611366161237051625 per ALEX.
Discover More ALEX Lab on MEXC
The Euro is a substantial fiat currency, which serves as the official currency for 19 of the 27 member states of the European Union, collectively referred to as the Eurozone. These member states span across the continent, from Ireland in the west to Cyprus in the east, and from Finland in the north to Malta in the south. The Euro is used by approximately 340 million Europeans daily, making it one of the most widely used currencies globally.
The Euro plays a pivotal role in the global economy and holds a significant position in international finance. It is one of the world's largest reserve currencies and is traded frequently in the foreign exchange market. It is used for all types of transactions, from everyday consumer purchases to large-scale governmental and corporate financing. Moreover, the Euro is used as a benchmark in global commodity markets and is commonly used in denominating energy resources, precious metals, and other commodities.
The Euro, like all fiat currencies, is not backed by a physical commodity but by the trust and confidence of those who use it. The value of the Euro is influenced by various factors such as the economic stability of the Eurozone, monetary policy decisions by the European Central Bank, and global market dynamics.
The Euro was introduced with the aim of integrating and strengthening the European economy. It has helped to eliminate exchange rate risks, reduce transaction costs, and create a more steady and predictable economic environment within the Eurozone. The single currency has facilitated trade and investment among Eurozone countries and has contributed to the economic growth of the region.
However, the use of a single currency also presents challenges. Economic disparities among member states, differing fiscal policies, and the lack of a unified fiscal policy are some of the issues that the Eurozone has grappled with. These challenges have been evident in economic crises that have affected the Eurozone in the past.
In conclusion, the Euro is a crucial component of the global financial system. As a fiat currency, it plays a significant role in daily economic activities within the Eurozone and in international financial markets. Despite the challenges it faces, the Euro continues to be a strong and steady currency that contributes to the economic integration and prosperity of Europe.
ALEX Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
ALEX/USDT
|0.00
|Trade
The table above shows a list of ALEX Spot trading pairs, covering markets where ALEX Lab is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell ALEX at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore ALEX Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of ALEX Lab futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy ALEX Lab with EUR in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit EUR
Fund your account with EUR using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy ALEX Lab
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for ALEX Lab, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited EUR.
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ALEX and EUR in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
ALEX Lab (ALEX) vs USD: Market Comparison
ALEX Lab Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.001891
- 7-Day Change: +12.09%
- 30-Day Trend: +24.34%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including ALEX, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to EUR, the USD price of ALEX remains the primary market benchmark.
[ALEX Price] [ALEX to USD]
Euro (EUR) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (EUR/USD): --
- 7-Day Change: --
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behavior.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger EUR means you will pay less to get the same amount of ALEX.
- A weaker EUR means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy ALEX securely with EUR on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the ALEX to EUR Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between ALEX Lab (ALEX) and Euro (EUR) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in ALEX, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favorable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the ALEX to EUR rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and EUR-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. EUR Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence EUR's strength. When EUR weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like ALEX, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like ALEX Lab, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for ALEX may rise, impacting its conversion to EUR.
Convert ALEX to EUR Instantly
Use our real-time ALEX to EUR converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the ALEX to EUR exchange rate calculated?
The ALEX to EUR exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of ALEX (often in USD or USDT), converted to EUR using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the ALEX to EUR rate change so frequently?
ALEX to EUR rate changes so frequently because both ALEX Lab and Euro are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed ALEX to EUR rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the ALEX to EUR rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the ALEX to EUR rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert ALEX to EUR or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my ALEX to EUR conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of ALEX against EUR over time?
You can understand the ALEX against EUR price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the ALEX to EUR rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken EUR, impacting the conversion rate even if ALEX stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the ALEX to EUR exchange rate?
ALEX Lab halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the ALEX to EUR rate.
Can I compare the ALEX to EUR rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favorable conversion rates.
How do I know if the ALEX to EUR rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the ALEX to EUR rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the ALEX Lab price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the ALEX to EUR conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but EUR markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target ALEX to EUR price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences ALEX Lab and the Euro?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both ALEX Lab and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting ALEX to EUR and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your EUR into ALEX of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is ALEX to EUR a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor ALEX prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, ALEX to EUR can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the ALEX to EUR rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen EUR against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive ALEX to EUR rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
ALEX Lab News and Market Updates
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Explore More About ALEX Lab
ALEX Lab Price
Learn more about ALEX Lab (ALEX) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
ALEX Lab Price Prediction
Explore ALEX forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where ALEX Lab may be headed.
How to Buy ALEX Lab
Want to buy ALEX Lab? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
ALEX/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade ALEX/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
ALEXUSDT (Futures Trading)
Go long or short on ALEX with leverage. Explore ALEXUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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Disclaimer
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