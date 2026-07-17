ALEX Lab to Tanzanian Shilling Conversion Table
ALEX to TZS Conversion Table
TZS to ALEX Conversion Table
- 1 ALEX4.93 TZS
- 5 ALEX24.64 TZS
- 10 ALEX49.28 TZS
- 50 ALEX246.41 TZS
- 100 ALEX492.81 TZS
- 1,000 ALEX4,928.13 TZS
- 5,000 ALEX24,640.65 TZS
- 10,000 ALEX49,281.29 TZS
- 1 TZS0.2029 ALEX
- 5 TZS1.0145 ALEX
- 10 TZS2.0291 ALEX
- 50 TZS10.14 ALEX
- 100 TZS20.29 ALEX
- 1,000 TZS202.9 ALEX
- 5,000 TZS1,014 ALEX
- 10,000 TZS2,029 ALEX
ALEX Lab (ALEX) is currently trading at tzs 4.93 TZS , reflecting a 0.47% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at tzs137.71M with a fully diluted market capitalization of tzs2.99B TZS. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated ALEX Lab Price page.
1.58T TZS
Circulation Supply
137.71M
24-Hour Trading Volume
2.99B TZS
Market Cap
0.47%
Price Change (1D)
tzs 0.001894
24H High
tzs 0.001859
24H Low
The ALEX to TZS trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyze short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track ALEX Lab's fluctuations against TZS. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current ALEX Lab price.
ALEX to TZS Conversion Summary
As of | 1 ALEX = 4.93 TZS | 1 TZS = 0.2029 ALEX
Today, the exchange rate for 1 ALEX to TZS is 4.93 TZS.
Buying 5 ALEX will cost 24.64 TZS and 10 ALEX is valued at 49.28 TZS.
1 TZS can be traded for 0.2029 ALEX.
50 TZS can be converted to 10.14 ALEX, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 ALEX to TZS has changed by +11.82% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.47%, reaching a high of 4.93 TZS and a low of 4.84 TZS.
One month ago, the value of 1 ALEX was 3.96 TZS, which represents a +24.40% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, ALEX has changed by 2.89 TZS, resulting in a +142.43% change in its value.
ALEX to TZS Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, ALEX Lab (ALEX) has fluctuated between 4.84 TZS and 4.93 TZS, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 4.15 TZS to a high of 6.24 TZS. You can view detailed ALEX to TZS price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|tzs 0
|tzs 0
|tzs 0
|tzs 0
|Low
|tzs 0
|tzs 0
|tzs 0
|tzs 0
|Average
|tzs 0
|tzs 0
|tzs 0
|tzs 0
|Volatility
|+1.87%
|+47.34%
|+104.61%
|+333.75%
|Change
|+0.96%
|+11.81%
|+24.61%
|+136.75%
ALEX Lab Price Forecast in TZS for 2027 and 2030
ALEX Lab’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential ALEX to TZS forecasts for the coming years:
ALEX Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, ALEX Lab could reach approximately tzs5.17, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
ALEX Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, ALEX may rise to around tzs5.99 TZS, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our ALEX Lab Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
ALEX Lab Overview
Tanzanian Shilling Overview
ALEX to TZS Market Statistics
606,489,877.3
STACKS
Current ALEX to TZS Exchange Rate
The live ALEX Lab (ALEX) price today is tzs 4.925524431749987094, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ALEX to TZS conversion rate is tzs 4.925524431749987094 per ALEX.
Discover More ALEX Lab on MEXC
The Tanzanian Shilling is the official currency of Tanzania, a country located in East Africa. It is denoted by the symbol "TSh" and is further subdivided into smaller units known as cents. However, the use of cent denominations is less common due to the low value they hold. The Tanzanian Shilling is issued and regulated by the Bank of Tanzania, the country's central bank, which plays a crucial role in maintaining the stability and value of the currency.
In everyday economic life, the Tanzanian Shilling is used for all types of transactions, from buying goods and services to the payment of taxes and other government fees. It plays a pivotal role in the Tanzanian economy, acting as the medium of exchange, a store of value, and a standard of deferred payment. The currency is available in both paper and coin forms, with different denominations to cater to various transaction values.
The Tanzanian Shilling, like other fiat currencies, is not backed by a physical commodity like gold or silver. Instead, its value is derived from the trust and confidence that the people of Tanzania have in their government's ability to maintain the currency's value. This is a characteristic feature of fiat money, which is declared legal tender by the government but does not have intrinsic value.
The exchange rate of the Tanzanian Shilling against other currencies is determined by the foreign exchange market. It fluctuates based on various factors, including Tanzania's economic conditions, interest rates, inflation, and political stability. These factors can affect the value of the Tanzanian Shilling and, consequently, the purchasing power of the Tanzanian people.
In the global financial context, the Tanzanian Shilling is not one of the major traded currencies. However, it is still an essential component of the country's economy. The stability and strength of the Tanzanian Shilling play a significant role in determining the economic health of Tanzania.
In conclusion, the Tanzanian Shilling, as a fiat currency, plays a critical role in the Tanzanian economy. It facilitates trade and commerce within the country and helps maintain economic stability. The value of the Tanzanian Shilling, like any other currency, is influenced by various economic and political factors both domestically and globally.
ALEX Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
ALEX/USDT
|0.00
|Trade
The table above shows a list of ALEX Spot trading pairs, covering markets where ALEX Lab is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell ALEX at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore ALEX Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of ALEX Lab futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy ALEX Lab with TZS in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit TZS
Fund your account with TZS using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy ALEX Lab
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for ALEX Lab, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited TZS.
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ALEX and TZS in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
ALEX Lab (ALEX) vs USD: Market Comparison
ALEX Lab Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.001892
- 7-Day Change: +11.82%
- 30-Day Trend: +24.40%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including ALEX, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to TZS, the USD price of ALEX remains the primary market benchmark.
[ALEX Price] [ALEX to USD]
Tanzanian Shilling (TZS) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (TZS/USD): --
- 7-Day Change: --
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behavior.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger TZS means you will pay less to get the same amount of ALEX.
- A weaker TZS means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy ALEX securely with TZS on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the ALEX to TZS Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between ALEX Lab (ALEX) and Tanzanian Shilling (TZS) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in ALEX, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favorable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the ALEX to TZS rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and TZS-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. TZS Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence TZS's strength. When TZS weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like ALEX, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like ALEX Lab, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for ALEX may rise, impacting its conversion to TZS.
Convert ALEX to TZS Instantly
Use our real-time ALEX to TZS converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the ALEX to TZS exchange rate calculated?
The ALEX to TZS exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of ALEX (often in USD or USDT), converted to TZS using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the ALEX to TZS rate change so frequently?
ALEX to TZS rate changes so frequently because both ALEX Lab and Tanzanian Shilling are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed ALEX to TZS rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the ALEX to TZS rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the ALEX to TZS rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert ALEX to TZS or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my ALEX to TZS conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of ALEX against TZS over time?
You can understand the ALEX against TZS price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the ALEX to TZS rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken TZS, impacting the conversion rate even if ALEX stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the ALEX to TZS exchange rate?
ALEX Lab halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the ALEX to TZS rate.
Can I compare the ALEX to TZS rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favorable conversion rates.
How do I know if the ALEX to TZS rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the ALEX to TZS rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the ALEX Lab price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the ALEX to TZS conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but TZS markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target ALEX to TZS price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences ALEX Lab and the Tanzanian Shilling?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both ALEX Lab and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting ALEX to TZS and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your TZS into ALEX of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is ALEX to TZS a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor ALEX prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, ALEX to TZS can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the ALEX to TZS rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen TZS against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive ALEX to TZS rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
ALEX Lab News and Market Updates
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Explore More About ALEX Lab
ALEX Lab Price
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ALEX Lab Price Prediction
Explore ALEX forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where ALEX Lab may be headed.
How to Buy ALEX Lab
Want to buy ALEX Lab? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
ALEX/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade ALEX/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
ALEXUSDT (Futures Trading)
Go long or short on ALEX with leverage. Explore ALEXUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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Why Buy ALEX Lab with MEXC?
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Disclaimer
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