ASTAR to Jamaican Dollar Conversion Table
ASTR to JMD Conversion Table
JMD to ASTR Conversion Table
- 1 ASTR0.792116 JMD
- 5 ASTR3.96 JMD
- 10 ASTR7.92 JMD
- 50 ASTR39.61 JMD
- 100 ASTR79.21 JMD
- 1,000 ASTR792.12 JMD
- 5,000 ASTR3,960.58 JMD
- 10,000 ASTR7,921.16 JMD
- 1 JMD1.262 ASTR
- 5 JMD6.312 ASTR
- 10 JMD12.62 ASTR
- 50 JMD63.12 ASTR
- 100 JMD126.2 ASTR
- 1,000 JMD1,262 ASTR
- 5,000 JMD6,312 ASTR
- 10,000 JMD12,624 ASTR
ASTAR (ASTR) is currently trading at J$ 0.792116 JMD , reflecting a -1.53% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at J$8.29M with a fully diluted market capitalization of J$6.90B JMD. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated ASTAR Price page.
1.38T JMD
Circulation Supply
8.29M
24-Hour Trading Volume
6.90B JMD
Market Cap
-1.53%
Price Change (1D)
J$ 0.005133
24H High
J$ 0.005007
24H Low
The ASTR to JMD trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyze short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track ASTAR's fluctuations against JMD. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current ASTAR price.
ASTR to JMD Conversion Summary
As of | 1 ASTR = 0.792116 JMD | 1 JMD = 1.262 ASTR
Today, the exchange rate for 1 ASTR to JMD is 0.792116 JMD.
Buying 5 ASTR will cost 3.96 JMD and 10 ASTR is valued at 7.92 JMD.
1 JMD can be traded for 1.262 ASTR.
50 JMD can be converted to 63.12 ASTR, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 ASTR to JMD has changed by -1.39% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -1.53%, reaching a high of 0.81124 JMD and a low of 0.791326 JMD.
One month ago, the value of 1 ASTR was 0.852015 JMD, which represents a -7.03% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, ASTR has changed by -0.500841 JMD, resulting in a -38.73% change in its value.
ASTR to JMD Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, ASTAR (ASTR) has fluctuated between 0.791326 JMD and 0.81124 JMD, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.782002 JMD to a high of 0.83305 JMD. You can view detailed ASTR to JMD price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|J$ 0
|J$ 0
|J$ 0
|J$ 0
|Low
|J$ 0
|J$ 0
|J$ 0
|J$ 0
|Average
|J$ 0
|J$ 0
|J$ 0
|J$ 0
|Volatility
|+2.49%
|+6.35%
|+16.04%
|+61.82%
|Change
|-1.08%
|-1.39%
|-7.02%
|-38.59%
ASTAR Price Forecast in JMD for 2027 and 2030
ASTAR’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential ASTR to JMD forecasts for the coming years:
ASTR Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, ASTAR could reach approximately J$0.831722, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
ASTR Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, ASTR may rise to around J$0.962822 JMD, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our ASTAR Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
ASTAR Overview
Jamaican Dollar Overview
ASTR to JMD Market Statistics
8,711,134,327
ASTAR
Current ASTR to JMD Exchange Rate
The live ASTAR (ASTR) price today is J$ 0.79243243315453430188, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ASTR to JMD conversion rate is J$ 0.79243243315453430188 per ASTR.
Discover More ASTAR on MEXC
The Jamaican Dollar (JMD), established in 1969, serves not only as the currency of Jamaica but also as a reflection of the nation's post-independence economic progression and cultural individuality. The Jamaican Dollar is frequently abbreviated as JMD and symbolized by the "$" sign. This currency was introduced on January 30, 1969, as a replacement for the Jamaican Pound. This change was in alignment with Jamaica's move towards decimalization, a significant step post its independence from Britain in 1962. The shift was a vital stride in asserting Jamaica's economic independence and a break from its colonial past.
In daily life, the Jamaican Dollar is used for wages, prices, and services, and it plays a pivotal role in shaping the nation's economy. The design of the Jamaican Dollar is a tribute to the nation's rich history and cultural diversity. The banknotes and coins carry portraits of national heroes, such as Marcus Garvey and Nanny of the Maroons, and feature iconic landmarks and scenes that represent Jamaica’s natural beauty, like Dunn's River Falls. These designs serve as a constant reminder of the proud heritage and natural wonders of Jamaica.
The Bank of Jamaica manages the Jamaican Dollar, which has confronted challenges such as inflation and devaluation. The central bank's monetary policies are designed to stabilize the currency, control inflation, and promote sustainable economic growth. These measures are vital for maintaining the confidence of both domestic and international investors, thus ensuring the stability of the domestic economy.
The Jamaican Dollar is integral to the island's economy, which is characterized by its tourism sector, bauxite/alumina exports, and agriculture. As the primary medium of exchange, the Jamaican Dollar enables trade and commerce, playing a key role in the economic activities of the nation. The exchange rate of the Jamaican Dollar plays a significant role in international trade, especially for Jamaica's key exports and the tourism industry. A steady and competitive exchange rate is essential for maintaining the attractiveness of Jamaican exports and the tourism sector.
Remittances from Jamaicans living abroad, particularly in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada, are a significant source of foreign income. These funds, converted into Jamaican Dollars, support many families and contribute to the national economy. The Jamaican Dollar's use extends to the digital world as well, with MEXC crypto-to-fiat exchange data showing that one of the most popular TRON currency pair is the TRX to JMD. This information is a testament to the currency's reach and its role in the global financial ecosystem.
In conclusion, the Jamaican Dollar is more than just a currency; it is a symbol of Jamaica's journey towards economic independence and a celebration of its cultural identity. It plays a crucial role in the country's economy, international trade, and the lives of its people, both at home and abroad. Its management and stability are vital for the continued growth and prosperity of the nation.
ASTR Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
ASTR/USDT
|0.00
|Trade
The table above shows a list of ASTR Spot trading pairs, covering markets where ASTAR is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell ASTR at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
ASTRUSDTPerpetual
|--
|Trade
Explore ASTR Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of ASTAR futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy ASTAR with JMD in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit JMD
Fund your account with JMD using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy ASTAR
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for ASTAR, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited JMD.
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ASTR and JMD in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
ASTAR (ASTR) vs USD: Market Comparison
ASTAR Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.005012
- 7-Day Change: -1.39%
- 30-Day Trend: -7.03%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including ASTR, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to JMD, the USD price of ASTR remains the primary market benchmark.
[ASTR Price] [ASTR to USD]
Jamaican Dollar (JMD) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (JMD/USD): --
- 7-Day Change: --
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behavior.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger JMD means you will pay less to get the same amount of ASTR.
- A weaker JMD means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy ASTR securely with JMD on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the ASTR to JMD Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between ASTAR (ASTR) and Jamaican Dollar (JMD) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in ASTR, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favorable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the ASTR to JMD rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and JMD-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. JMD Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence JMD's strength. When JMD weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like ASTR, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like ASTAR, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for ASTR may rise, impacting its conversion to JMD.
Convert ASTR to JMD Instantly
Use our real-time ASTR to JMD converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the ASTR to JMD exchange rate calculated?
The ASTR to JMD exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of ASTR (often in USD or USDT), converted to JMD using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the ASTR to JMD rate change so frequently?
ASTR to JMD rate changes so frequently because both ASTAR and Jamaican Dollar are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed ASTR to JMD rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the ASTR to JMD rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the ASTR to JMD rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert ASTR to JMD or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my ASTR to JMD conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of ASTR against JMD over time?
You can understand the ASTR against JMD price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the ASTR to JMD rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken JMD, impacting the conversion rate even if ASTR stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the ASTR to JMD exchange rate?
ASTAR halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the ASTR to JMD rate.
Can I compare the ASTR to JMD rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favorable conversion rates.
How do I know if the ASTR to JMD rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the ASTR to JMD rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the ASTAR price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the ASTR to JMD conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but JMD markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target ASTR to JMD price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences ASTAR and the Jamaican Dollar?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both ASTAR and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting ASTR to JMD and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your JMD into ASTR of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is ASTR to JMD a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor ASTR prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, ASTR to JMD can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the ASTR to JMD rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen JMD against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive ASTR to JMD rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
ASTAR News and Market Updates
Astar Network Unveils Tokenomics 3.0: 10 Billion ASTR Supply Cap and Inflation Cuts
TLDR: Astar proposes capping total ASTR supply at 10 billion tokens through new emission decay mechanism. Lower inflation rates address mismatch between current2026/02/13
Japan’s Largest Blockchain Astar Network Establishes New Economic Framework Amid Landmark Crypto Reforms
Astar Network is overhauling its token economics to implement a fixed 10 billion ASTR supply with dynamic inflation, streamlined staking incentives, and a focus2026/03/16
Bitbank Enters the Credit Card Market With 0.5% Crypto Cashback on BTC, ETH, and ASTR Rewards
TLDR: Bitbank and Epos Card launched Japan’s first crypto-linked credit card on April 27, 2026. Cardholders earn a 0.5% crypto cashback monthly, choosing between2026/04/29
Explore More About ASTAR
ASTAR Price
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ASTAR Price Prediction
Explore ASTR forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where ASTAR may be headed.
How to Buy ASTAR
Want to buy ASTAR? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
ASTR/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade ASTR/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
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Why Buy ASTAR with MEXC?
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Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.