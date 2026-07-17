ASTAR to Cayman Islands Dollar Conversion Table
ASTR to KYD Conversion Table
KYD to ASTR Conversion Table
- 1 ASTR0.00418248 KYD
- 5 ASTR0.020912 KYD
- 10 ASTR0.041825 KYD
- 50 ASTR0.209124 KYD
- 100 ASTR0.418248 KYD
- 1,000 ASTR4.18 KYD
- 5,000 ASTR20.91 KYD
- 10,000 ASTR41.82 KYD
- 1 KYD239.09 ASTR
- 5 KYD1,195 ASTR
- 10 KYD2,390 ASTR
- 50 KYD11,954 ASTR
- 100 KYD23,909 ASTR
- 1,000 KYD239,092 ASTR
- 5,000 KYD1,195,463 ASTR
- 10,000 KYD2,390,926 ASTR
ASTAR (ASTR) is currently trading at $ 0.00418248 KYD , reflecting a -1.51% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at $43.87K with a fully diluted market capitalization of $36.44M KYD. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated ASTAR Price page.
7.27B KYD
Circulation Supply
43.87K
24-Hour Trading Volume
36.44M KYD
Market Cap
-1.51%
Price Change (1D)
$ 0.005133
24H High
$ 0.005007
24H Low
The ASTR to KYD trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyze short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track ASTAR's fluctuations against KYD. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current ASTAR price.
ASTR to KYD Conversion Summary
As of | 1 ASTR = 0.00418248 KYD | 1 KYD = 239.09 ASTR
Today, the exchange rate for 1 ASTR to KYD is 0.00418248 KYD.
Buying 5 ASTR will cost 0.020912 KYD and 10 ASTR is valued at 0.041825 KYD.
1 KYD can be traded for 239.09 ASTR.
50 KYD can be converted to 11,954 ASTR, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 ASTR to KYD has changed by -1.39% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -1.51%, reaching a high of 0.0042826 KYD and a low of 0.00417747 KYD.
One month ago, the value of 1 ASTR was 0.00449869 KYD, which represents a -7.03% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, ASTR has changed by -0.00264398 KYD, resulting in a -38.73% change in its value.
ASTR to KYD Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, ASTAR (ASTR) has fluctuated between 0.00417747 KYD and 0.0042826 KYD, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.00412825 KYD to a high of 0.00439773 KYD. You can view detailed ASTR to KYD price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|$ 0
|$ 0
|$ 0
|$ 0
|Low
|$ 0
|$ 0
|$ 0
|$ 0
|Average
|$ 0
|$ 0
|$ 0
|$ 0
|Volatility
|+2.49%
|+6.35%
|+16.04%
|+61.82%
|Change
|-1.08%
|-1.39%
|-7.02%
|-38.59%
ASTAR Price Forecast in KYD for 2027 and 2030
ASTAR’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential ASTR to KYD forecasts for the coming years:
ASTR Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, ASTAR could reach approximately $0.0043916, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
ASTR Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, ASTR may rise to around $0.00508383 KYD, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our ASTAR Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
ASTAR Overview
Cayman Islands Dollar Overview
ASTR to KYD Market Statistics
8,711,134,327
ASTAR
Current ASTR to KYD Exchange Rate
The live ASTAR (ASTR) price today is $ 0.0041833125773072069236, with a 1.53% change over the past 24 hours. The current ASTR to KYD conversion rate is $ 0.0041833125773072069236 per ASTR.
Discover More ASTAR on MEXC
The Cayman Islands Dollar (KYD) is the official currency of the Cayman Islands, a British Overseas Territory located in the Western Caribbean Sea. As an official currency, it plays a crucial role in the region's economic life, facilitating everyday transactions and financial activities. It is divided into 100 cents and is typically issued in both coin and banknote forms, providing a tangible medium of exchange for goods and services.
The Cayman Islands Dollar is managed and distributed by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority. The value of the KYD is determined by various factors, including the economic stability of the Cayman Islands, global financial market conditions, and international trade dynamics. However, it's important to note that fluctuations in the value of the KYD can influence the cost of goods and services within the islands, impacting the cost of living and the overall economic well-being of residents and businesses.
In terms of international trade, the KYD is often converted to other currencies, especially the US dollar, given the significant level of economic interaction between the Cayman Islands and the United States. As such, the exchange rate between the KYD and the USD is a key consideration for businesses and individuals engaged in cross-border transactions involving these two currencies.
From a broader economic perspective, the KYD serves as an important indicator of the Cayman Islands' economic health. Its stability is critical to maintaining investor confidence, especially considering the Cayman Islands' status as a significant global financial hub. The KYD's value can influence foreign direct investment and capital flows, which in turn can impact the country's economic growth and development.
In conclusion, the Cayman Islands Dollar is more than just a medium of exchange; it is a vital component of the region's economic infrastructure. It plays a significant role in everyday economic life, international trade, and the overall economic health of the Cayman Islands. While its value is subject to various factors, its stability remains key to maintaining the economic well-being of the Cayman Islands.
ASTR Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
ASTR/USDT
|0.00
|Trade
The table above shows a list of ASTR Spot trading pairs, covering markets where ASTAR is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell ASTR at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
ASTRUSDTPerpetual
|--
|Trade
Explore ASTR Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of ASTAR futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy ASTAR with KYD in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit KYD
Fund your account with KYD using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy ASTAR
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for ASTAR, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited KYD.
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ASTR and KYD in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
ASTAR (ASTR) vs USD: Market Comparison
ASTAR Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.005013
- 7-Day Change: -1.39%
- 30-Day Trend: -7.03%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including ASTR, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to KYD, the USD price of ASTR remains the primary market benchmark.
[ASTR Price] [ASTR to USD]
Cayman Islands Dollar (KYD) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (KYD/USD): --
- 7-Day Change: --
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behavior.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger KYD means you will pay less to get the same amount of ASTR.
- A weaker KYD means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy ASTR securely with KYD on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the ASTR to KYD Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between ASTAR (ASTR) and Cayman Islands Dollar (KYD) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in ASTR, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favorable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the ASTR to KYD rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and KYD-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. KYD Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence KYD's strength. When KYD weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like ASTR, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like ASTAR, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for ASTR may rise, impacting its conversion to KYD.
Convert ASTR to KYD Instantly
Use our real-time ASTR to KYD converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the ASTR to KYD exchange rate calculated?
The ASTR to KYD exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of ASTR (often in USD or USDT), converted to KYD using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the ASTR to KYD rate change so frequently?
ASTR to KYD rate changes so frequently because both ASTAR and Cayman Islands Dollar are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed ASTR to KYD rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the ASTR to KYD rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the ASTR to KYD rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert ASTR to KYD or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my ASTR to KYD conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of ASTR against KYD over time?
You can understand the ASTR against KYD price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the ASTR to KYD rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken KYD, impacting the conversion rate even if ASTR stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the ASTR to KYD exchange rate?
ASTAR halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the ASTR to KYD rate.
Can I compare the ASTR to KYD rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favorable conversion rates.
How do I know if the ASTR to KYD rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the ASTR to KYD rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the ASTAR price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the ASTR to KYD conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but KYD markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target ASTR to KYD price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences ASTAR and the Cayman Islands Dollar?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both ASTAR and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting ASTR to KYD and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your KYD into ASTR of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is ASTR to KYD a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor ASTR prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, ASTR to KYD can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the ASTR to KYD rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen KYD against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive ASTR to KYD rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
ASTAR News and Market Updates
Astar Network Unveils Tokenomics 3.0: 10 Billion ASTR Supply Cap and Inflation Cuts
TLDR: Astar proposes capping total ASTR supply at 10 billion tokens through new emission decay mechanism. Lower inflation rates address mismatch between current2026/02/13
Japan’s Largest Blockchain Astar Network Establishes New Economic Framework Amid Landmark Crypto Reforms
Astar Network is overhauling its token economics to implement a fixed 10 billion ASTR supply with dynamic inflation, streamlined staking incentives, and a focus2026/03/16
Bitbank Enters the Credit Card Market With 0.5% Crypto Cashback on BTC, ETH, and ASTR Rewards
TLDR: Bitbank and Epos Card launched Japan’s first crypto-linked credit card on April 27, 2026. Cardholders earn a 0.5% crypto cashback monthly, choosing between2026/04/29
Explore More About ASTAR
ASTAR Price
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ASTAR Price Prediction
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How to Buy ASTAR
Want to buy ASTAR? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
ASTR/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade ASTR/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
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Why Buy ASTAR with MEXC?
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Disclaimer
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