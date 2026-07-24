BOSON to Iranian Rial Conversion Table
BOSON to IRR Conversion Table
IRR to BOSON Conversion Table
- 1 BOSON28,991.98 IRR
- 5 BOSON144,959.88 IRR
- 10 BOSON289,919.75 IRR
- 50 BOSON1,449,598.75 IRR
- 100 BOSON2,899,197.5 IRR
- 1,000 BOSON28,991,975.03 IRR
- 5,000 BOSON144,959,875.13 IRR
- 10,000 BOSON289,919,750.26 IRR
- 1 IRR0.0{4}3449 BOSON
- 5 IRR0.0001724 BOSON
- 10 IRR0.0003449 BOSON
- 50 IRR0.001724 BOSON
- 100 IRR0.003449 BOSON
- 1,000 IRR0.03449 BOSON
- 5,000 IRR0.1724 BOSON
- 10,000 IRR0.3449 BOSON
BOSON (BOSON) is currently trading at ﷼ 28,991.98 IRR , reflecting a -1.03% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ﷼3.56B with a fully diluted market capitalization of ﷼4.94T IRR. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated BOSON Price page.
224.64T IRR
Circulation Supply
3.56B
24-Hour Trading Volume
4.94T IRR
Market Cap
-1.03%
Price Change (1D)
﷼ 0.02308
24H High
﷼ 0.02116
24H Low
The BOSON to IRR trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyze short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track BOSON's fluctuations against IRR. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current BOSON price.
BOSON to IRR Conversion Summary
As of | 1 BOSON = 28,991.98 IRR | 1 IRR = 0.0{4}3449 BOSON
Today, the exchange rate for 1 BOSON to IRR is 28,991.98 IRR.
Buying 5 BOSON will cost 144,959.88 IRR and 10 BOSON is valued at 289,919.75 IRR.
1 IRR can be traded for 0.0{4}3449 BOSON.
50 IRR can be converted to 0.001724 BOSON, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 BOSON to IRR has changed by -13.66% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -1.03%, reaching a high of 30,415.22 IRR and a low of 27,885.01 IRR.
One month ago, the value of 1 BOSON was 34,223.71 IRR, which represents a -15.29% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, BOSON has changed by -13,837.08 IRR, resulting in a -32.31% change in its value.
BOSON to IRR Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, BOSON (BOSON) has fluctuated between 27,885.01 IRR and 30,415.22 IRR, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 27,885.01 IRR to a high of 37,518.25 IRR. You can view detailed BOSON to IRR price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|﷼ 26,356.34
|﷼ 26,356.34
|﷼ 39,534.51
|﷼ 65,890.85
|Low
|﷼ 26,356.34
|﷼ 26,356.34
|﷼ 26,356.34
|﷼ 26,356.34
|Average
|﷼ 26,356.34
|﷼ 26,356.34
|﷼ 26,356.34
|﷼ 26,356.34
|Volatility
|+8.63%
|+28.69%
|+41.89%
|+110.92%
|Change
|-1.07%
|-13.65%
|-15.28%
|-32.30%
BOSON Price Forecast in IRR for 2027 and 2030
BOSON’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential BOSON to IRR forecasts for the coming years:
BOSON Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, BOSON could reach approximately ﷼30,441.57, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
BOSON Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, BOSON may rise to around ﷼35,239.93 IRR, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our BOSON Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
BOSON Overview
Iranian Rial Overview
BOSON to IRR Market Statistics
200,000,000
ETH
Current BOSON to IRR Exchange Rate
The live BOSON (BOSON) price today is ﷼ 28,991.975025946086, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current BOSON to IRR conversion rate is ﷼ 28,991.975025946086 per BOSON.
Discover More BOSON on MEXC
The Iranian Rial is the official currency of the Islamic Republic of Iran, a country located in Western Asia. It is issued and controlled by the Central Bank of Iran, the country's monetary authority. The Rial is used as a medium of exchange in everyday transactions, playing a vital role in the nation's economic life. It is used for everything from purchasing goods and services to calculating taxes and paying salaries.
As a fiat currency, the Iranian Rial has no intrinsic value and is not backed by a physical commodity such as gold or silver. Instead, its value is derived from the economic stability and the credibility of the Iranian government. This means that the Rial's value can fluctuate based on factors such as inflation, economic policies, and political stability.
Like many currencies worldwide, the Iranian Rial is subdivided into smaller units. The smallest unit of the Rial is known as the dinar, although this unit is rarely used due to the relatively low value of the Rial. Instead, prices are typically expressed in terms of 'toman', a unit equal to 10 Rials.
The Iranian Rial has faced significant challenges in recent years due to economic sanctions and inflation. These factors have led to a decrease in the Rial's value, making it one of the least valued currencies in the world. This has had significant implications for the country's economy and the purchasing power of its citizens.
Despite these challenges, the Iranian Rial remains an essential part of Iran's economic system. The government and the Central Bank of Iran continue to implement measures aimed at stabilizing the currency and enhancing its value. However, the success of these efforts largely depends on a range of factors, including the global economic climate and geopolitical developments.
In conclusion, the Iranian Rial, like any other currency, serves as a crucial tool for economic transactions within Iran. Its value and stability are influenced by a myriad of factors, including domestic policies and international relations.
BOSON Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
BOSON/USDT
|0.02
|Trade
The table above shows a list of BOSON Spot trading pairs, covering markets where BOSON is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell BOSON at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore BOSON Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of BOSON futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy BOSON with IRR in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit IRR
Fund your account with IRR using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy BOSON
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for BOSON, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited IRR.
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BOSON and IRR in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
BOSON (BOSON) vs USD: Market Comparison
BOSON Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.022
- 7-Day Change: -13.66%
- 30-Day Trend: -15.29%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including BOSON, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to IRR, the USD price of BOSON remains the primary market benchmark.
[BOSON Price] [BOSON to USD]
Iranian Rial (IRR) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (IRR/USD): --
- 7-Day Change: --
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behavior.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger IRR means you will pay less to get the same amount of BOSON.
- A weaker IRR means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy BOSON securely with IRR on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the BOSON to IRR Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between BOSON (BOSON) and Iranian Rial (IRR) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in BOSON, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favorable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the BOSON to IRR rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and IRR-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. IRR Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence IRR's strength. When IRR weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like BOSON, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like BOSON, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for BOSON may rise, impacting its conversion to IRR.
Convert BOSON to IRR Instantly
Use our real-time BOSON to IRR converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the BOSON to IRR exchange rate calculated?
The BOSON to IRR exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of BOSON (often in USD or USDT), converted to IRR using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the BOSON to IRR rate change so frequently?
BOSON to IRR rate changes so frequently because both BOSON and Iranian Rial are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed BOSON to IRR rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the BOSON to IRR rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the BOSON to IRR rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert BOSON to IRR or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my BOSON to IRR conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of BOSON against IRR over time?
You can understand the BOSON against IRR price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the BOSON to IRR rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken IRR, impacting the conversion rate even if BOSON stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the BOSON to IRR exchange rate?
BOSON halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the BOSON to IRR rate.
Can I compare the BOSON to IRR rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favorable conversion rates.
How do I know if the BOSON to IRR rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the BOSON to IRR rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the BOSON price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the BOSON to IRR conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but IRR markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target BOSON to IRR price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences BOSON and the Iranian Rial?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both BOSON and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting BOSON to IRR and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your IRR into BOSON of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is BOSON to IRR a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor BOSON prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, BOSON to IRR can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the BOSON to IRR rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen IRR against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive BOSON to IRR rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
BOSON News and Market Updates
Boson Mainnet Launch: Can Decentralized Commerce Find Product-Market Fit in DeFi?
June 8 mainnet schedule puts Boson’s x402B escrow into production with active GitHub updates and open-source rails, while BOSON stays small-cap. Risks assessed.2026/06/05
Not a loophole: Singapore AI export controls let China tap US AI legally
American AI technology is reaching Chinese tech giants through a route that US export controls were never designed to close: Singapore. The city-state sits outside2026/07/10
Arbitrum Announces Ten Innovative Teams — And Why It’s Not Just Hype
Arbitrum's Mentorship Program showcases ten teams developing innovative financial products. This announcement has broader implications for onchain finance. The2026/07/10
Explore More About BOSON
BOSON Price
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BOSON Price Prediction
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How to Buy BOSON
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BOSON/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade BOSON/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
BOSONUSDT (Futures Trading)
Go long or short on BOSON with leverage. Explore BOSONUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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Why Buy BOSON with MEXC?
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Disclaimer
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