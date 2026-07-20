Cheqd to Thai Baht Conversion Table
CHEQ to THB Conversion Table
THB to CHEQ Conversion Table
- 1 CHEQ0.05995 THB
- 5 CHEQ0.299751 THB
- 10 CHEQ0.599501 THB
- 50 CHEQ3 THB
- 100 CHEQ6 THB
- 1,000 CHEQ59.95 THB
- 5,000 CHEQ299.75 THB
- 10,000 CHEQ599.5 THB
- 1 THB16.68 CHEQ
- 5 THB83.40 CHEQ
- 10 THB166.8 CHEQ
- 50 THB834.02 CHEQ
- 100 THB1,668 CHEQ
- 1,000 THB16,680 CHEQ
- 5,000 THB83,402 CHEQ
- 10,000 THB166,805 CHEQ
Cheqd (CHEQ) is currently trading at ฿ 0.05995 THB , reflecting a -2.11% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ฿954.58K with a fully diluted market capitalization of ฿38.52M THB. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Cheqd Price page.
20.80B THB
Circulation Supply
954.58K
24-Hour Trading Volume
38.52M THB
Market Cap
-2.11%
Price Change (1D)
฿ 0.001973
24H High
฿ 0.001819
24H Low
The CHEQ to THB trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyze short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Cheqd's fluctuations against THB. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Cheqd price.
CHEQ to THB Conversion Summary
As of | 1 CHEQ = 0.05995 THB | 1 THB = 16.68 CHEQ
Today, the exchange rate for 1 CHEQ to THB is 0.05995 THB.
Buying 5 CHEQ will cost 0.299751 THB and 10 CHEQ is valued at 0.599501 THB.
1 THB can be traded for 16.68 CHEQ.
50 THB can be converted to 834.02 CHEQ, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 CHEQ to THB has changed by -9.13% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -2.11%, reaching a high of 0.063867 THB and a low of 0.058882 THB.
One month ago, the value of 1 CHEQ was 0.097403 THB, which represents a -38.46% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, CHEQ has changed by -0.035802 THB, resulting in a -37.40% change in its value.
CHEQ to THB Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Cheqd (CHEQ) has fluctuated between 0.058882 THB and 0.063867 THB, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.058882 THB to a high of 0.066327 THB. You can view detailed CHEQ to THB price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|฿ 0
|฿ 0
|฿ 0
|฿ 0
|Low
|฿ 0
|฿ 0
|฿ 0
|฿ 0
|Average
|฿ 0
|฿ 0
|฿ 0
|฿ 0
|Volatility
|+8.07%
|+11.29%
|+49.75%
|+91.28%
|Change
|-2.98%
|-9.12%
|-39.01%
|-37.43%
Cheqd Price Forecast in THB for 2027 and 2030
Cheqd’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential CHEQ to THB forecasts for the coming years:
CHEQ Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, Cheqd could reach approximately ฿0.062948, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
CHEQ Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, CHEQ may rise to around ฿0.07287 THB, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Cheqd Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
Cheqd Overview
Thai Baht Overview
CHEQ to THB Market Statistics
1,269,692,454
CHEQ
Current CHEQ to THB Exchange Rate
The live Cheqd (CHEQ) price today is ฿ 0.05995014583429285396, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current CHEQ to THB conversion rate is ฿ 0.05995014583429285396 per CHEQ.
Discover More Cheqd on MEXC
The Thai Baht, symbolized by ฿ and coded as THB, is the official currency of Thailand, a Southeast Asian country known for its vibrant economy. It plays a central role in the nation's financial system, serving as the medium of exchange for goods and services, a store of value, and a unit of account. As such, it is integral to the everyday economic life of Thailand, being used in everything from purchasing food at local markets to conducting large-scale business transactions.
The Thai Baht is subdivided into 100 satang, similar to how a dollar is divided into cents. Coins come in denominations of 25 and 50 satang, as well as 1, 2, 5, and 10 baht. Banknotes, on the other hand, are available in 20, 50, 100, 500, and 1000 baht denominations. The Bank of Thailand, the country's central bank, is responsible for issuing and managing the Thai Baht, working to ensure its stability and value relative to other currencies.
In the international foreign exchange market, the Thai Baht is a significant player. It is widely traded, and its exchange rate against other currencies can have substantial impacts on Thailand's economy, particularly given the country's reliance on exports. Currency exchange rates can influence the competitiveness of Thai goods in the global market, making the Thai Baht a significant factor in the country's economic performance.
Despite being a fiat currency, meaning it is not backed by a physical commodity like gold or silver, the Thai Baht's value is generally steady. This stability is largely due to the robustness of Thailand's economy, which is diversified across various sectors, including tourism, manufacturing, and agriculture. The confidence in the Thai economy contributes to the trust in the Thai Baht as a reliable and steady currency.
In conclusion, the Thai Baht is a vital component of Thailand's economic system, facilitating a wide range of transactions within the country and playing a significant role in international trade. As a fiat currency, its value is not tied to a physical commodity, but rather to the strength and stability of the Thai economy. Despite this, the Thai Baht remains a trusted and widely used currency both within Thailand and on the global stage.
CHEQ Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
CHEQ/USDT
|0.00
|Trade
The table above shows a list of CHEQ Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Cheqd is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell CHEQ at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore CHEQ Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Cheqd futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy Cheqd with THB in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit THB
Fund your account with THB using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy Cheqd
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for Cheqd, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited THB.
More Cryptocurrencies to Explore
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
HOT
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Newly Added
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Aether Network
AET
0.00%
StonkBroker
STONKBROKER
+740.00%
Jimothy The Raccoon
JIMOTHY
+51.38%
TENDIES
TENDIES
-31.89%
Pons
PONS
+15.15%
Top Gainers
Today's top crypto pumps
Fusionist
ACE
+95.88%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK
+73.50%
TOFU Story
TOFU
+32.84%
EVAA Protocol
EVAA
+25.43%
pump.fun
PUMP
+17.64%
CHEQ and THB in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Cheqd (CHEQ) vs USD: Market Comparison
Cheqd Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.001852
- 7-Day Change: -9.13%
- 30-Day Trend: -38.46%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including CHEQ, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to THB, the USD price of CHEQ remains the primary market benchmark.
[CHEQ Price] [CHEQ to USD]
Thai Baht (THB) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (THB/USD): --
- 7-Day Change: --
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behavior.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger THB means you will pay less to get the same amount of CHEQ.
- A weaker THB means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy CHEQ securely with THB on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the CHEQ to THB Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Cheqd (CHEQ) and Thai Baht (THB) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in CHEQ, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favorable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the CHEQ to THB rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and THB-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. THB Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence THB's strength. When THB weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like CHEQ, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Cheqd, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for CHEQ may rise, impacting its conversion to THB.
Convert CHEQ to THB Instantly
Use our real-time CHEQ to THB converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the CHEQ to THB exchange rate calculated?
The CHEQ to THB exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of CHEQ (often in USD or USDT), converted to THB using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the CHEQ to THB rate change so frequently?
CHEQ to THB rate changes so frequently because both Cheqd and Thai Baht are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed CHEQ to THB rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the CHEQ to THB rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the CHEQ to THB rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert CHEQ to THB or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my CHEQ to THB conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of CHEQ against THB over time?
You can understand the CHEQ against THB price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the CHEQ to THB rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken THB, impacting the conversion rate even if CHEQ stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the CHEQ to THB exchange rate?
Cheqd halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the CHEQ to THB rate.
Can I compare the CHEQ to THB rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favorable conversion rates.
How do I know if the CHEQ to THB rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the CHEQ to THB rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Cheqd price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the CHEQ to THB conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but THB markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target CHEQ to THB price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Cheqd and the Thai Baht?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Cheqd and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting CHEQ to THB and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your THB into CHEQ of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is CHEQ to THB a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor CHEQ prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, CHEQ to THB can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the CHEQ to THB rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen THB against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive CHEQ to THB rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Cheqd News and Market Updates
The changing face of elder care in Malaysia — Sayed Mohammad Reza Yamani Sayed Umar
JULY 10 — An elderly society is becoming increasingly prevalent in Malaysia at present. It is projected that the p...2026/07/10
Not a loophole: Singapore AI export controls let China tap US AI legally
American AI technology is reaching Chinese tech giants through a route that US export controls were never designed to close: Singapore. The city-state sits outside2026/07/10
Arbitrum Announces Ten Innovative Teams — And Why It’s Not Just Hype
Arbitrum's Mentorship Program showcases ten teams developing innovative financial products. This announcement has broader implications for onchain finance. The2026/07/10
Explore More About Cheqd
Cheqd Price
Learn more about Cheqd (CHEQ) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
Cheqd Price Prediction
Explore CHEQ forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where Cheqd may be headed.
How to Buy Cheqd
Want to buy Cheqd? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
CHEQ/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade CHEQ/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
CHEQUSDT (Futures Trading)
Go long or short on CHEQ with leverage. Explore CHEQUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
Discover More Cheqd to Fiat Conversions
Other Cryptocurrencies to THB Conversions
Other Popular Crypto to Fiat Conversions
Why Buy Cheqd with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy Cheqd.
Join millions of users and buy Cheqd with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.