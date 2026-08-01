RIBBIT (RIBBIT) Tokenomics

RIBBIT (RIBBIT) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into RIBBIT (RIBBIT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:01:32 (UTC+8)
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RIBBIT (RIBBIT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for RIBBIT (RIBBIT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 96.28K
$ 96.28K$ 96.28K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 96.28K
$ 96.28K$ 96.28K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00010071
$ 0.00010071$ 0.00010071

RIBBIT (RIBBIT) Information

OtherWorldProjeX is a bounty-driven arcade platform built with a dark, cyberpunk aesthetic. The platform features multiple arcade-style games and a reward system powered by its native token, $RIBBIT. $RIBBIT serves as the official in-game currency, allowing players to burn tokens in exchange for in-game credit or earn tokens by completing time-based bounties, achieving high scores, and participating in community contests. The project focuses on creating a sustainable ecosystem where active participation and skill are directly rewarded through transparent on-chain mechanics. OtherWorldProjeX aims to combine engaging gameplay with real token utility from the early stages of its development.

Official Website:
https://otherworldprojex.com
Whitepaper:
https://otherworldprojex.com/whitepaper

RIBBIT (RIBBIT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of RIBBIT (RIBBIT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of RIBBIT tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many RIBBIT tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand RIBBIT's tokenomics, explore RIBBIT token's live price!

RIBBIT Price Prediction

Want to know where RIBBIT might be heading? Our RIBBIT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

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Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

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