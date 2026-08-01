Xavier (XAVIER) Tokenomics
Xavier (XAVIER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Xavier (XAVIER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Xavier (XAVIER) Information
"You can't delete greatness from history once it's become an icon" is how crypto X is framing Pakalu Papito, the fictional Indian convenience store clerk whose absurdist joke tweets dominated 2013–2018, now that the account is back on X running its own coin. Based on WEB2 (Facebook) and the old Twitter since 2014, Pakalu Paito has been posting consistently, growing his followers as of now on facebook to 5.2million followers globally. With that, fans/followers onboard him onto web3 platform Solana and the now X, to ensure he can continue to create while earning creator rewards through X and Solana. This way, fans and followers will stand to be a strong part and community as well as sharing gains and rewards through this global icon.
Xavier (XAVIER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Xavier (XAVIER) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of XAVIER tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many XAVIER tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand XAVIER's tokenomics, explore XAVIER token's live price!
XAVIER Price Prediction
Want to know where XAVIER might be heading? Our XAVIER price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
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Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
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