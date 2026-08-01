"You can't delete greatness from history once it's become an icon" is how crypto X is framing Pakalu Papito, the fictional Indian convenience store clerk whose absurdist joke tweets dominated 2013–2018, now that the account is back on X running its own coin. Based on WEB2 (Facebook) and the old Twitter since 2014, Pakalu Paito has been posting consistently, growing his followers as of now on facebook to 5.2million followers globally. With that, fans/followers onboard him onto web3 platform Solana and the now X, to ensure he can continue to create while earning creator rewards through X and Solana. This way, fans and followers will stand to be a strong part and community as well as sharing gains and rewards through this global icon.