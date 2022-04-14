COVN

Covenant Child aims to establish a decentralized game service environment as its top priority and is expected to show a more evolved game performance ecosystem from the existing Play-to-Earn (P2E) structure. Covenant Child is a unique strategy RPG game. It was developed so that anyone can quickly and conveniently experience the Play-to-Earn (P2E) element by combining user-friendly operability and character development progression.

Kripto AdıCOVN

Maksimum Arz350,000,000

Arz Tarihi--

Dolaşımdaki Arz0

Arz Fiyatı--