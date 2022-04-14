COVN

Covenant Child aims to establish a decentralized game service environment as its top priority and is expected to show a more evolved game performance ecosystem from the existing Play-to-Earn (P2E) structure. Covenant Child is a unique strategy RPG game. It was developed so that anyone can quickly and conveniently experience the Play-to-Earn (P2E) element by combining user-friendly operability and character development progression.

Kripto AdıCOVN

Maksimum Arz350,000,000

Arz Tarihi--

Dolaşımdaki Arz0

Arz Fiyatı--

Ara
Favoriler
COVN/USDT
Covenant
----
--
24 sa En Yüksek
--
24 sa En Düşük
--
24 sa Hacim (COVN)
--
24 sa Hacim (USDT)
--
Grafik
Bilgiler
Emir Defteri
Piyasa İşlemleri
Emir Defteri
Piyasa İşlemleri
Emir Defteri
Piyasa İşlemleri
Piyasa İşlemleri
Spot
Açık Emirler（0）
Emir Geçmişi
İşlem Geçmişi
Varlıklar (0)
COVN/USDT
Covenant
--
--‎--
24 sa En Yüksek
--
24 sa En Düşük
--
24 sa Hacim (COVN)
--
24 sa Hacim (USDT)
--
Grafik
Emir Defteri
Piyasa İşlemleri
Bilgiler
Açık Emirler（0）
Emir Geçmişi
İşlem Geçmişi
Varlıklar (0)
network_iconAğ Bağlantısı Anormal
Ağ 1
Çevrimiçi Canlı Destek
Loading...