In a dog world, lived a dog called Milo which is an average dog that can be seen across the street, living in the lowest level of the dog community, Milo get treated unfairly by the others. Despite, being treated in such unfair manner, not only does Milo did not give up but strong sense of justice is born within it. While Milo is looking for a way to solve starvation, it too insist on carrying out the duty as a partner of justice. Which later Milo is adopted by another mysterious dog that saw the inner good within Milo. That mysterious dog taught Milo on the art of the self-defense which is meant to be used to protect others. And so, Milo started its journey to help the comrades that he parted way with back then.

Kripto AdıMILO

Maksimum Arz690,000,000,000,000

Arz Tarihi--

Dolaşımdaki Arz0

Arz Fiyatı--