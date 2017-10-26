NULS

NULS is a blockchain infrastructure for customizable services, driven by the global open-source community. Following the principles of pluggability, modularization and parallel expansion, NULS provides smart contracts, multi-chain mechanism and cross-chain consensus to reduce cost of development and usage, and to promote the application of blockchain in the commercial field and the interaction among chains.

Kripto AdıNULS

Maksimum Arz131,246,976.8360089

Arz Tarihi2017-10-26 00:00:00

Dolaşımdaki Arz112,141,469.98846163

Arz Fiyatı0.098 USDT

