SHILL

Project SEED is a GameFi Metaverse Ecosystem built by a AAA Game Studio that aims to build a mobile-focused blockchain gaming ecosystem that utilizes Multi-Chain Hybrid Technology and integrates Game Hub, GameFi, DAO, ESports, and Growth Program. SHILL Token uses cases include: All in-game transactions Staking to receive various benefits Governance votes to determine the project development

Kripto AdıSHILL

Maksimum Arz1,000,000,000

Arz Tarihi--

Dolaşımdaki Arz357,073,944

Arz Fiyatı--