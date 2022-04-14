XERS

X-Project is an exciting, community-driven company. We aim to build a full utility driven ecosystem and become a powerhouse within the web3 space and beyond. Empowering our investors with a full suite of income generating services on the blockchain and extending to IRL. Our product suite comprises of four cutting-edge utilities and services: X-Growth, X-Defi, X-Tools, and X-Earn. Our goal is simple: to empower our community members, investors, influencers and businesses to maximize their potential and achieve their financial goals.

Kripto AdıXERS

Maksimum Arz1,000,000,000

Arz Tarihi--

Dolaşımdaki Arz0

Arz Fiyatı--