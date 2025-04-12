Agent Humpty Dumpty Fiyatı (AHD)
Bugün için canlı Agent Humpty Dumpty (AHD) fiyatı, 0 USD. Mevcut piyasa değeriyse, $ 0.00 USD. AHD / USD fiyatı, canlı olarak güncellenmektedir.
Agent Humpty Dumpty Anahtar Piyasa Performansı:
- 24 saatlik işlem hacmi -- USD
- Gün içindeki Agent Humpty Dumpty fiyat değişimi --
- Dolaşımdaki arz: 0.00 USD.
MEXC'deki AHD / USD fiyatının gerçek zamanlı güncellemelerini alın. Hızlı değişen kripto para piyasasında akıllı alım satım kararları vermek için gerekli olan en yeni veriler ve piyasa analizleri ile güncel kalın. MEXC, AHD fiyatına ilişkin doğru bilgiler için başvuracağınız ilk platformdur.
Gün içerisinde, Agent Humpty Dumpty / USD fiyat değişimi, $ 0.
Son 30 gün içerisinde, Agent Humpty Dumpty / USD fiyat değişimi, $ 0.
Son 60 gün içerisinde, Agent Humpty Dumpty / USD fiyat değişimi, $ 0.
Son 90 gün içerisinde, Agent Humpty Dumpty / USD fiyat değişimi, $ 0.
|Dönem
|Değişim (USD)
|Değişim (%)
|Bugün
|$ 0
|--
|30 Gün
|$ 0
|--
|60 Gün
|$ 0
|--
|90 Gün
|$ 0
|--
En güncel Agent Humpty Dumpty fiyat analizi bilgilerini keşfedin: 24 sa Düşük ve Yüksek, Tüm Zamanların En Yükseği ve günlük değişimler:
--
--
0.00%
Piyasa istatistiklerini inceleyin: Piyasa değeri, 24 saatlik hacim ve arz:
Agent Humpty Dumpty on Base Chain is a next-level memecoin that turns every fall into a calculated move in the game of crypto mastery. Inspired by the legendary figure known for his great fall, this token embraces volatility, proving that every dip is just another setup for a stronger comeback. Unlike ordinary meme tokens that rely purely on hype, Agent Humpty Dumpty is built on a philosophy of resilience, strategy, and smart market movement. The Base Chain provides the perfect foundation for this project. As a fast and secure Layer 2 solution, it ensures low transaction fees and high-speed performance while maintaining Ethereum’s security. This means that Agent Humpty Dumpty holders can enjoy seamless transactions and an optimized trading experience without the typical congestion and gas fee issues seen on other networks. The tokenomics are designed to reward those who understand the power of strategic holding. Every market correction is an opportunity, and those who ride the waves with patience are positioned for success. The project thrives on its growing community of degens and visionaries who see beyond short-term fluctuations and recognize the potential of a memecoin engineered for long-term impact. Falling smart and rising smarter is at the core of Agent Humpty Dumpty’s movement. With an active community, strategic marketing, and well-planned liquidity management, the token maintains momentum even in uncertain market conditions. It represents the traders who have faced downturns, recalibrated their strategies, and emerged stronger than before. Memecoins have always played a major role in crypto culture, but Agent Humpty Dumpty goes beyond simple entertainment. It embodies a deeper understanding of market cycles, risk-taking, and the relentless pursuit of success. Every rise and fall is part of the game, and this token is here to make sure every setback leads to an even greater comeback. With an expanding ecosystem, upcoming partnerships, and continuous engagement within the crypto space, Agent Humpty Dumpty is set to become a standout project on Base Chain. It’s not just about surviving volatility—it’s about mastering it. As the market shifts and narratives evolve, this memecoin will continue proving that a fall is never the end, but rather the beginning of something even bigger.
