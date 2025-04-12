Apertum Fiyatı (APTM)
Bugün için canlı Apertum (APTM) fiyatı, 1.9 USD. Mevcut piyasa değeriyse, $ 5.11M USD. APTM / USD fiyatı, canlı olarak güncellenmektedir.
Apertum Anahtar Piyasa Performansı:
- 24 saatlik işlem hacmi -- USD
- Gün içindeki Apertum fiyat değişimi -1.14%
- Dolaşımdaki arz: 2.69M USD.
MEXC'deki APTM / USD fiyatının gerçek zamanlı güncellemelerini alın. Hızlı değişen kripto para piyasasında akıllı alım satım kararları vermek için gerekli olan en yeni veriler ve piyasa analizleri ile güncel kalın. MEXC, APTM fiyatına ilişkin doğru bilgiler için başvuracağınız ilk platformdur.
Gün içerisinde, Apertum / USD fiyat değişimi, $ -0.022062510361961.
Son 30 gün içerisinde, Apertum / USD fiyat değişimi, $ 0.
Son 60 gün içerisinde, Apertum / USD fiyat değişimi, $ 0.
Son 90 gün içerisinde, Apertum / USD fiyat değişimi, $ 0.
|Dönem
|Değişim (USD)
|Değişim (%)
|Bugün
|$ -0.022062510361961
|-1.14%
|30 Gün
|$ 0
|--
|60 Gün
|$ 0
|--
|90 Gün
|$ 0
|--
En güncel Apertum fiyat analizi bilgilerini keşfedin: 24 sa Düşük ve Yüksek, Tüm Zamanların En Yükseği ve günlük değişimler:
+0.11%
-1.14%
--
Piyasa istatistiklerini inceleyin: Piyasa değeri, 24 saatlik hacim ve arz:
Apertum is a next-generation Layer 1 blockchain built as a Subnet on Avalanche, designed to support scalable and efficient decentralized applications (dApps) with a strong focus on long-term sustainability. The network leverages the Avalanche consensus protocol, ensuring high throughput and low-latency transaction finality. Apertum also incorporates an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible architecture, enabling seamless interoperability with Ethereum-based projects and the migration of decentralized applications (dApps) to its platform. The core of the Apertum ecosystem is driven by a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), allowing the community to actively participate in protocol governance. This DAO-driven approach ensures that key decisions regarding the platform’s development, upgrades, and ecosystem management are made collaboratively, prioritizing the needs of the users and developers within the network. Apertum’s deflationary model is a key feature that distinguishes it from many other blockchains. Transaction fees are partially burned, reducing the overall supply of APTM tokens over time. This deflationary mechanism helps to increase the scarcity of the token, contributing to its value retention and long-term sustainability. The network has a capped total supply of 2.1 billion APTM tokens, with 2 billion tokens mined through periodic halvings, ensuring predictable and controlled inflation. Since its launch on January 30, 2025, Apertum has seen significant adoption. By Q1 2025, the network surpassed 25,000 unique wallet addresses. The combined trading volume across centralized exchanges (CEX) and decentralized exchanges (DEX) exceeded $2 million per day, a clear indication of growing market interest and liquidity. Additionally, several memecoins launched on the Apertum blockchain have seen liquidity surpassing $200,000, demonstrating the platform’s potential for diverse use cases, including community-driven projects. The Apertum network also supports smart contract deployment, empowering developers to create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps) across a range of sectors, including finance, gaming, and social platforms. With a focus on scalability and security, Apertum aims to provide a reliable platform for the next generation of digital assets and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. Looking ahead, Apertum is committed to expanding its ecosystem and improving the interoperability with other blockchain networks. Future upgrades will focus on enhancing transaction throughput, expanding support for cross-chain operations, and further developing the DAO governance model to empower the community. In summary, Apertum is a scalable, secure, and community-driven Layer 1 blockchain designed to foster innovation in decentralized applications while ensuring long-term sustainability through a deflationary token model.
|1 APTM / VND
₫48,717.9
|1 APTM / AUD
A$3.021
|1 APTM / GBP
￡1.444
|1 APTM / EUR
€1.672
|1 APTM / USD
$1.9
|1 APTM / MYR
RM8.398
|1 APTM / TRY
₺72.314
|1 APTM / JPY
¥273.524
|1 APTM / RUB
₽158.137
|1 APTM / INR
₹163.609
|1 APTM / IDR
Rp32,203.385
|1 APTM / KRW
₩2,698.855
|1 APTM / PHP
₱108.243
|1 APTM / EGP
￡E.97.527
|1 APTM / BRL
R$11.134
|1 APTM / CAD
C$2.641
|1 APTM / BDT
৳230.907
|1 APTM / NGN
₦3,035.136
|1 APTM / UAH
₴78.66
|1 APTM / VES
Bs134.9
|1 APTM / PKR
Rs532.798
|1 APTM / KZT
₸981.901
|1 APTM / THB
฿63.612
|1 APTM / TWD
NT$61.484
|1 APTM / AED
د.إ6.973
|1 APTM / CHF
Fr1.539
|1 APTM / HKD
HK$14.725
|1 APTM / MAD
.د.م17.67
|1 APTM / MXN
$38.513