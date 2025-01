Compound Meta (COMA) Nedir?

Compound Meta is a metaverse for the future generation of the cryptocurrency space. COMA is the first holder-centered multiple products in 1 metaverse including Compound interest, Negative tax, Play-to-earn metaverse game, Coin Flip, Swap, Staking, and Wallet on Binance Smart Chain. Negative Tax: Investors will get Negative tax with the daring breakout mechanism '1% buy tax but 1,5% back to the wallet'. Paying 1% buy tax, buyers then receive a 1.5% bonus into their wallet on each buy transaction, inferring $COMA buyers get negative -0.5% tax instantly. Profit Sharing: Compounding interest appears in the metaverse space for the first time. All holders will be distributed $BUSD (from the 1% buy tax) each 24 hours as the $COMA holding reward and get passive income when staking it. Multi-in-one ecosystem for MULTIPLE earnings: COMA utilities include P2E Metaverse Game, Coin Flip, Wallet, Swap and Staking which are ready to help users earn. COMA has been published on: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/compound-meta-launches-the-first-next-gen-p2e-game-with-negative-tax-and-acomprehensive-ecosystem-2022-12-28?mod=search_headline https://finance.yahoo.com/news/compound-meta-launches-first-next-152000694.html https://www.benzinga.com/pressreleases/22/12/g30215363/compound-meta-launches-the-first-next-gen-p2e-game-with-negative-tax-anda-comprehensive-ecosystem https://menafn.com/1105362313/Compound-Meta-Launches-The-First-Next-Gen-P2E-Game-With-Negative-Tax-And-A-ComprehensiveEcosystem https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/12/28/2580326/0/en/compound-meta-launches-the-first-next-gen-p2e-game-withnegative-tax-and-a-comprehensive-ecosy

Compound Meta (COMA) Kaynağı Resmi Websitesi