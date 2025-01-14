decapitaltoken Fiyatı (DCT)
Bugün için canlı decapitaltoken (DCT) fiyatı, 0.113198 USD. Mevcut piyasa değeriyse, $ 473.06K USD. DCT / USD fiyatı, canlı olarak güncellenmektedir.
decapitaltoken Anahtar Piyasa Performansı:
- 24 saatlik işlem hacmi $ 1.53K USD
- Gün içindeki decapitaltoken fiyat değişimi +1.07%
- Dolaşımdaki arz: 4.18M USD.
MEXC'deki DCT / USD fiyatının gerçek zamanlı güncellemelerini alın. Hızlı değişen kripto para piyasasında akıllı alım satım kararları vermek için gerekli olan en yeni veriler ve piyasa analizleri ile güncel kalın. MEXC, DCT fiyatına ilişkin doğru bilgiler için başvuracağınız ilk platformdur.
Gün içerisinde, decapitaltoken / USD fiyat değişimi, $ +0.00119664.
Son 30 gün içerisinde, decapitaltoken / USD fiyat değişimi, $ -0.0477538327.
Son 60 gün içerisinde, decapitaltoken / USD fiyat değişimi, $ 0.
Son 90 gün içerisinde, decapitaltoken / USD fiyat değişimi, $ 0.
|Dönem
|Değişim (USD)
|Değişim (%)
|Bugün
|$ +0.00119664
|+1.07%
|30 Gün
|$ -0.0477538327
|-42.18%
|60 Gün
|$ 0
|--
|90 Gün
|$ 0
|--
En güncel decapitaltoken fiyat analizi bilgilerini keşfedin: 24 sa Düşük ve Yüksek, Tüm Zamanların En Yükseği ve günlük değişimler:
-0.06%
+1.07%
-11.74%
Piyasa istatistiklerini inceleyin: Piyasa değeri, 24 saatlik hacim ve arz:
DE-Capital is the world's first community-driven, decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) based modern digital venture capital platform, designed to provide everyone with the opportunity to participate in venture capital. DE-Capital is building an innovative open Web 3.0 venture capital service protocol that brings together high-quality developers and communities to participate in this emerging sector, creating a mutually beneficial ecosystem. Users can experience new, transparent, and verifiable global investment opportunities on the platform. DE-Capital is funded by the "Dynamism Life Foundation" based in Singapore, in collaboration with numerous well-known communities. It has an operational center in Malaysia. Its core organization is the community, managed through a robust DAO governance system. The foundation has previously invested in several large Web 3.0 projects, boasting extensive operational experience and a successful project track record, which provides a solid foundation for DE-Capital. In an era where decentralized finance (DeFi) is redefining the contours of investment and governance, decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) are emerging as key players. DE-Capital stands at the forefront of this transformation, combining the principles of DAO with the strategic acumen of venture capital (VC) to unlock unprecedented opportunities in the investment sector. The evolution of venture capital in the context of DAOS Traditionally, venture capital has been the domain of elite, centralized institutions, where decisions are made in a closed environment and investment opportunities are reserved for a select few. However, the emergence of DAOs disrupts this status quo by democratizing the investment and decision-making process. DE-Capital leverages blockchain technology to create a decentralized venture capital platform where transparency, inclusivity, and community governance are not just ideals, but operational realities. DE-Capital is not just a venture capital fund; it is a revolutionary model that combines the efficiency and expertise of traditional VC with the transparency, inclusivity, and collective intelligence of DAOs. By integrating these dimensions, DE-Capital offers a unique platform where stakeholders can directly participate in the investment process, from scouting potential startups to making critical strategic decisions. The core philosophy of DE-Capital is to empower its community members. Every DE-Capital token holder is not only an investor but also an integral part of the decision-making structure. This collective approach ensures that investments align with the interests of the community and benefit from the diverse insights and expertise of its members. DE-Capital leverages blockchain technology to ensure unparalleled transparency and efficiency in its operations. Every transaction, decision, and investment is recorded on the blockchain, providing a transparent and immutable record accessible to all members. This not only builds trust within the community but also streamlines the investment process, climinating many bureaucratic hurdles common in traditional venture capital.
|1 DCT / AUD
A$0.18224878
|1 DCT / GBP
￡0.09169038
|1 DCT / EUR
€0.10980206
|1 DCT / USD
$0.113198
|1 DCT / MYR
RM0.509391
|1 DCT / TRY
₺4.01739702
|1 DCT / JPY
¥17.8230251
|1 DCT / RUB
₽11.62996252
|1 DCT / INR
₹9.82219046
|1 DCT / IDR
Rp1,855.70462112
|1 DCT / PHP
₱6.63679874
|1 DCT / EGP
￡E.5.71763098
|1 DCT / BRL
R$0.68937582
|1 DCT / CAD
C$0.16187314
|1 DCT / BDT
৳13.7592169
|1 DCT / NGN
₦175.49991524
|1 DCT / UAH
₴4.7995952
|1 DCT / VES
Bs5.999494
|1 DCT / PKR
Rs31.5482826
|1 DCT / KZT
₸60.11492988
|1 DCT / THB
฿3.9279706
|1 DCT / TWD
NT$3.74458984
|1 DCT / CHF
Fr0.10301018
|1 DCT / HKD
HK$0.88068044
|1 DCT / MAD
.د.م1.14216782