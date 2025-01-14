dog spooning cat Fiyatı (SPOON)
Bugün için canlı dog spooning cat (SPOON) fiyatı, 0 USD. Mevcut piyasa değeriyse, $ 10.90K USD. SPOON / USD fiyatı, canlı olarak güncellenmektedir.
dog spooning cat Anahtar Piyasa Performansı:
- 24 saatlik işlem hacmi $ 121.66 USD
- Gün içindeki dog spooning cat fiyat değişimi --
- Dolaşımdaki arz: 931.36M USD.
MEXC'deki SPOON / USD fiyatının gerçek zamanlı güncellemelerini alın. Hızlı değişen kripto para piyasasında akıllı alım satım kararları vermek için gerekli olan en yeni veriler ve piyasa analizleri ile güncel kalın. MEXC, SPOON fiyatına ilişkin doğru bilgiler için başvuracağınız ilk platformdur.
Gün içerisinde, dog spooning cat / USD fiyat değişimi, $ 0.
Son 30 gün içerisinde, dog spooning cat / USD fiyat değişimi, $ 0.
Son 60 gün içerisinde, dog spooning cat / USD fiyat değişimi, $ 0.
Son 90 gün içerisinde, dog spooning cat / USD fiyat değişimi, $ 0.
|Dönem
|Değişim (USD)
|Değişim (%)
|Bugün
|$ 0
|--
|30 Gün
|$ 0
|-36.68%
|60 Gün
|$ 0
|-47.23%
|90 Gün
|$ 0
|--
En güncel dog spooning cat fiyat analizi bilgilerini keşfedin: 24 sa Düşük ve Yüksek, Tüm Zamanların En Yükseği ve günlük değişimler:
--
--
-20.05%
Piyasa istatistiklerini inceleyin: Piyasa değeri, 24 saatlik hacim ve arz:
"dog spooning cat" (ticker: spoon) emerges as a delightful new project. Inspired by a heartwarming and widely-shared picture of a dog spooning a cat, this meme-based cryptocurrency captures a charming moment of love and companionship between two beloved pets. Dog coins are among the most popular meme coins in the crypto world. On the other hand, cat coins also have a strong following. "dog spooning cat" combines the best of both worlds by bringing together the appeal of both dog and cat coins. This project celebrates the bond between these two animals, aiming to unite dog and cat lovers rather than have them argue over which pet is better. At the heart of dog spooning cat is its enthusiastic and vibrant community. This project thrives on the active participation of its members, who are encouraged to share their love for dogs and cats through memes, artwork, and stories inspired by the original image of the dog spooning the cat. The goal is to create a fun and engaging environment where everyone can enjoy the companionship that these pets symbolize. The community is all about fun. Members create and share memes, participate in contests, and engage in playful banter about their favorite pets. It's a light-hearted space where creativity is celebrated. Dog and cat lovers often find themselves at odds, debating which pet is superior. "dog spooning cat" aims to end this debate by showcasing a touching moment of unity between a dog and a cat. The project encourages mutual appreciation and camaraderie among pet lovers. By combining the popularity of dog coins and cat coins, dog spooning cat offers a unique and appealing proposition. It’s a project that speaks to the heart, celebrating the love and companionship that pets bring into our lives. The project is driven by its community. Decisions are made by the members, and everyone has a chance to contribute and make their voice heard. With a focus on memes, contests, and community events, dog spooning cat ensures that there is never a dull moment. It’s a project that keeps the fun alive while also offering potential rewards for its participants. "dog spooning cat" (spoon) is more than just another meme coin; it's a celebration of the special bond between dogs and cats. By bringing together fans of both, it creates a joyful and inclusive community where everyone can share in the love and laughter. Whether you're a die-hard dog lover, a passionate cat enthusiast, or just someone who appreciates a good meme, dog spooning cat invites you to join in the fun and be part of this heartwarming crypto adventure.
