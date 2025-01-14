InfinityBit Token Fiyatı (IBIT)
Bugün için canlı InfinityBit Token (IBIT) fiyatı, 0 USD. Mevcut piyasa değeriyse, $ 1.50M USD. IBIT / USD fiyatı, canlı olarak güncellenmektedir.
InfinityBit Token Anahtar Piyasa Performansı:
- 24 saatlik işlem hacmi $ 15.81K USD
- Gün içindeki InfinityBit Token fiyat değişimi -3.51%
- Dolaşımdaki arz: 3.72B USD.
MEXC'deki IBIT / USD fiyatının gerçek zamanlı güncellemelerini alın. Hızlı değişen kripto para piyasasında akıllı alım satım kararları vermek için gerekli olan en yeni veriler ve piyasa analizleri ile güncel kalın. MEXC, IBIT fiyatına ilişkin doğru bilgiler için başvuracağınız ilk platformdur.
Gün içerisinde, InfinityBit Token / USD fiyat değişimi, $ 0.
Son 30 gün içerisinde, InfinityBit Token / USD fiyat değişimi, $ 0.
Son 60 gün içerisinde, InfinityBit Token / USD fiyat değişimi, $ 0.
Son 90 gün içerisinde, InfinityBit Token / USD fiyat değişimi, $ 0.
|Dönem
|Değişim (USD)
|Değişim (%)
|Bugün
|$ 0
|-3.51%
|30 Gün
|$ 0
|-61.12%
|60 Gün
|$ 0
|+1.78%
|90 Gün
|$ 0
|--
En güncel InfinityBit Token fiyat analizi bilgilerini keşfedin: 24 sa Düşük ve Yüksek, Tüm Zamanların En Yükseği ve günlük değişimler:
+2.07%
-3.51%
-23.35%
Piyasa istatistiklerini inceleyin: Piyasa değeri, 24 saatlik hacim ve arz:
InfinityBit will be the first Centralised Crypto Exchange (CEX) with on-chain verifiable proof of reserves. Experience unparalleled transparency where every asset held aligns 1:1 with the underlying asset, not fluctuating derivatives. Anyone can self-audit the exchange at any time. About InfinityBit Welcome to InfinityBit, the frontier crypto exchange, where blockchain technology meets market-leading AI. We are a technology-driven company, focused on reshaping the landscape of Centralised Crypto Exchanges (CEX). At InfinityBit, we pioneer innovations that revolutionize the cryptocurrency trading space and make it a more transparent, reliable, and user-friendly exchange to trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, buy LTC, and more. buy LTC The founding of InfinityBit Our crypto journey began under the visionary leadership of our Co-Founders Alyssa McKeown and Stefano. Alyssa, an exceptional tech maven, holds the positions of Director, CTO, and CVO, while Stefano brings his extraordinary marketing acumen to the role of CMO. Together, they are assembling a comprehensive team of dedicated and innovative professionals who are committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in blockchain and AI technology. Key Innovations Our uniqueness lies in our application of the revolutionary public permissioned blockchain, the FSB. Unlike any other, our centralised exchange is fully on-chain verifiable, promoting a level of transparency that is unprecedented in the industry. From deposits and withdrawals to trade executions, every transaction is visible and verifiable on the blockchain. This real-time self-audit capability offers an unmatched level of trust to our users. AI-Powered Trading We are also developing an AI-powered automated trading system that will bring the power of machine learning to the hands of our customers. This state-of-the-art system uses AI-driven trade signals to execute automated trades on the InfinityBit exchange, providing a significant edge in today's competitive trading environment. IBIT Token As part of our commitment to deliver value to our users, we accept the token IBIT, an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, for a 50% reduction in trading fees on our platform. In addition, IBIT holders can access our customizable, AI-powered automated trading system, giving them an advantage that is unparalleled in the industry. A transparent and open future At InfinityBit, we believe in the power of technology to create a more open, accessible, and fair financial future. We are committed to driving forward-thinking strategies, integrating emerging technologies seamlessly, and fostering a culture of innovation and transparency. We invite you to join us on this exciting journey and look forward to shaping the future of the crypto industry together.
MEXC, dünya çapında 10 milyondan fazla kullanıcının güvendiği lider bir kripto para borsasıdır. En geniş token çeşitliliğine, en hızlı token listelemelerine ve piyasadaki en düşük işlem ücretlerine sahip kripto borsası olarak öne çıkmaktadır. En üst düzey likiditeyi ve piyasadaki en rekabetçi işlem ücretlerini deneyimlemek için hemen MEXC'ye katılın!
Kripto para fiyatları, yüksek piyasa risklerine ve fiyat değişikliğine maruz kalabilmektedir. Bildiğiniz ve risklerini anladığınız proje ve ürünlere yatırım yapmalısınız. Yatırım deneyiminizi, mali durumunuzu, yatırım hedeflerinizi ve risk toleransınızı dikkatlice değerlendirmeli ve yatırım yapmadan önce bağımsız bir mali danışmanla görüşmelisiniz. Bu belge, yatırım tavsiyesi niteliği taşımamaktadır. Geçmiş performansınız, gelecekteki performansınızın güvenilir bir göstergesi değildir. Yatırımlarınızın değeri yükselebileceği gibi düşebilir ve yatırdığınız tutarı geri alamayabilirsiniz. Yatırım kararlarınızdan yalnızca siz sorumlusunuz. MEXC, uğrayabileceğiniz herhangi bir zarardan sorumlu değildir. Daha fazla bilgi için lütfen Kullanım Koşulları ve Risk Uyarısına göz atın. Yukarıda bahsi geçen ve burada sunulan kripto paraya ilişkin verilerin (örn: mevcut canlı fiyat) üçüncü taraf kaynaklardan sağlandığını lütfen göz önünde bulundurun. Bu veriler size "olduğu şekilde" ve yalnızca bilgilendirme amacıyla herhangi beyan ve garanti olmaksızın sunulmaktadır. Ayrıca, üçüncü taraf sitelerin bağlantıları MEXC'nin kontrolünde değildir. MEXC, bu tür üçüncü taraf sitelerin ve içeriklerin güvenilirliğinden ve doğruluğundan sorumlu değildir.
|1 IBIT / AUD
A$--
|1 IBIT / GBP
￡--
|1 IBIT / EUR
€--
|1 IBIT / USD
$--
|1 IBIT / MYR
RM--
|1 IBIT / TRY
₺--
|1 IBIT / JPY
¥--
|1 IBIT / RUB
₽--
|1 IBIT / INR
₹--
|1 IBIT / IDR
Rp--
|1 IBIT / PHP
₱--
|1 IBIT / EGP
￡E.--
|1 IBIT / BRL
R$--
|1 IBIT / CAD
C$--
|1 IBIT / BDT
৳--
|1 IBIT / NGN
₦--
|1 IBIT / UAH
₴--
|1 IBIT / VES
Bs--
|1 IBIT / PKR
Rs--
|1 IBIT / KZT
₸--
|1 IBIT / THB
฿--
|1 IBIT / TWD
NT$--
|1 IBIT / CHF
Fr--
|1 IBIT / HKD
HK$--
|1 IBIT / MAD
.د.م--