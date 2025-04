Metoshi (METO) Nedir?

Metoshi is a simple decentralized solution in a world where DeFi projects are gaining popularity. Metoshi Platform provides ready-made solutions for all GameFi projects on blockchain. Metoshi is a single entertainment platform that combines: CRYPTO Game Studio & Comics Studio Hybrid Exchange (CEX+DEX) Hybrid Marketplace of NFT gaming projects Launchpad and Anti-Launchpad Many internal services Each of our ecosystem products is designed to make life easier for anyone who uses various blockchain technologies, or is just starting their journey in this field. All of Metoshi's businesses complement each other perfectly, creating a unified platform. The Metoshi ecosystem brings the issue of these animals' extinction to the attention of everyone on our platform and helps increase the panda population through business development, with part of the proceeds going to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF). Together, let's help the endangered red panda. Our mission Our mission is to create the largest decentralized platform for gaming projects and our community Our mission is to create an ecosystem for our platform members; to help the red panda population through increased revenue from all destinations. Who is Metoshi? Metoshi is the protagonist of our ecosystem, it's the guide to all our destinations, it's our company style, it's everyone's attention to the endangered red panda species.

Metoshi (METO) Kaynağı Resmi Websitesi