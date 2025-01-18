Riky The Raccoon Fiyatı (RIKY)
Bugün için canlı Riky The Raccoon (RIKY) fiyatı, 0 USD. Mevcut piyasa değeriyse, $ 0.00 USD. RIKY / USD fiyatı, canlı olarak güncellenmektedir.
Riky The Raccoon Anahtar Piyasa Performansı:
- 24 saatlik işlem hacmi $ 181.41 USD
- Gün içindeki Riky The Raccoon fiyat değişimi +6.44%
- Dolaşımdaki arz: 0.00 USD.
MEXC'deki RIKY / USD fiyatının gerçek zamanlı güncellemelerini alın. Hızlı değişen kripto para piyasasında akıllı alım satım kararları vermek için gerekli olan en yeni veriler ve piyasa analizleri ile güncel kalın. MEXC, RIKY fiyatına ilişkin doğru bilgiler için başvuracağınız ilk platformdur.
Gün içerisinde, Riky The Raccoon / USD fiyat değişimi, $ 0.
Son 30 gün içerisinde, Riky The Raccoon / USD fiyat değişimi, $ 0.
Son 60 gün içerisinde, Riky The Raccoon / USD fiyat değişimi, $ 0.
Son 90 gün içerisinde, Riky The Raccoon / USD fiyat değişimi, $ 0.
|Dönem
|Değişim (USD)
|Değişim (%)
|Bugün
|$ 0
|+6.44%
|30 Gün
|$ 0
|-40.68%
|60 Gün
|$ 0
|-68.19%
|90 Gün
|$ 0
|--
En güncel Riky The Raccoon fiyat analizi bilgilerini keşfedin: 24 sa Düşük ve Yüksek, Tüm Zamanların En Yükseği ve günlük değişimler:
-0.43%
+6.44%
-5.06%
Piyasa istatistiklerini inceleyin: Piyasa değeri, 24 saatlik hacim ve arz:
Riky: A Community-Centric Journey from Setback to Success Once victim to a disheartening rug pull by its original developer, Riky the Raccoon has risen from the ashes, transforming adversity into opportunity. In the wake of this challenge, a passionate group of enthusiasts, each new to the world of cryptocurrency project management, rallied together to revive and reimagine what a meme coin could represent. This marked the beginning of an extraordinary journey for Riky, pivoting from a mere digital asset to a vibrant, community-driven movement. At the heart of Riky’s resurgence is a foundational belief that community comes before price. By focusing on strong, transparent engagement and collaboration, Riky has cultivated an environment where every member has a voice and a stake in the project’s direction. This ethos has attracted a diverse array of talents, from marketing mavens and tech innovators to creative visionaries, all dedicated to the coin’s success. The choice of Riky the Raccoon, one of the internet’s most viral and beloved animals, as the mascot encapsulates the spirit of the project—mischievous, resilient, and endearing. This choice has not only won the hearts of the crypto community but has also opened a treasure trove of marketing possibilities that continue to drive the project’s visibility and appeal. Operating on the burgeoning Coinbase chain, Riky leverages the latest in blockchain technology to ensure scalability, security, and sustainability. The chain’s growing ecosystem presents a fertile ground for Riky, offering unparalleled opportunities for innovation and expansion. As we continue to expand our reach and build our legacy, Riky remains a testament to the power of community in the blockchain world. The future holds unimaginable potential; with each new member, partner, and innovation, we rewrite what a meme coin can achieve. Join us on this remarkable journey.
