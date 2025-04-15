Wall Street Bets Fiyatı (WSB)
Bugün için canlı Wall Street Bets (WSB) fiyatı, 0 USD. Mevcut piyasa değeriyse, $ 0.00 USD. WSB / USD fiyatı, canlı olarak güncellenmektedir.
Wall Street Bets Anahtar Piyasa Performansı:
- 24 saatlik işlem hacmi -- USD
- Gün içindeki Wall Street Bets fiyat değişimi --
- Dolaşımdaki arz: 0.00 USD.
MEXC'deki WSB / USD fiyatının gerçek zamanlı güncellemelerini alın. Hızlı değişen kripto para piyasasında akıllı alım satım kararları vermek için gerekli olan en yeni veriler ve piyasa analizleri ile güncel kalın. MEXC, WSB fiyatına ilişkin doğru bilgiler için başvuracağınız ilk platformdur.
Gün içerisinde, Wall Street Bets / USD fiyat değişimi, $ 0.
Son 30 gün içerisinde, Wall Street Bets / USD fiyat değişimi, $ 0.
Son 60 gün içerisinde, Wall Street Bets / USD fiyat değişimi, $ 0.
Son 90 gün içerisinde, Wall Street Bets / USD fiyat değişimi, $ 0.
|Dönem
|Değişim (USD)
|Değişim (%)
|Bugün
|$ 0
|--
|30 Gün
|$ 0
|-15.37%
|60 Gün
|$ 0
|-27.61%
|90 Gün
|$ 0
|--
En güncel Wall Street Bets fiyat analizi bilgilerini keşfedin: 24 sa Düşük ve Yüksek, Tüm Zamanların En Yükseği ve günlük değişimler:
--
--
0.00%
Piyasa istatistiklerini inceleyin: Piyasa değeri, 24 saatlik hacim ve arz:
Wall Street Bets ($WSB) – The Meme Coin Revolutionizing Crypto Trading! Welcome to Wall Street Bets, the groundbreaking meme coin project inspired by the vibrant community of the same name on Reddit. With our token symbol $WSB, we are set to revolutionize the world of cryptocurrency trading, bringing the spirit of WSB to the blockchain. What Sets Us Apart: At Wall Street Bets, we embrace the power of the community. Just like the original WSB forum, we believe in the strength of collective decision-making and the wisdom of the crowd. Our meme coin is not just another cryptocurrency; it’s a movement, a testament to the power of decentralized finance driven by the people, for the people. Key Features: Community-Driven: Our project is entirely community-driven, with decisions made collectively by our holders. Your voice matters, and we value your input in shaping the future of $WSB. Secure and Transparent: Wall Street Bets prioritizes the security of your investments. We leverage cutting-edge blockchain technology to ensure transparency, immutability, and safety for all transactions. Meme-Powered Fun: Embrace the meme culture! Wall Street Bets injects humor and excitement into the crypto space, making trading and investing an enjoyable experience for everyone involved. Our Vision: We aim to create an inclusive and engaging platform where investors, regardless of their background or expertise, can participate in the thrilling world of cryptocurrency. By harnessing the collective power of our community, Wall Street Bets intends to challenge the norms, redefine trading strategies, and inspire a new generation of crypto enthusiasts. Join Us: Are you ready to be a part of the revolution? Join Wall Street Bets today, and let’s reshape the future of crypto trading together. Together, we can turn memes into a powerful force for financial change!
