XROW Fiyatı (XROW)
Bugün için canlı XROW (XROW) fiyatı, 0.00431002 USD. Mevcut piyasa değeriyse, $ 0.00 USD. XROW / USD fiyatı, canlı olarak güncellenmektedir.
XROW Anahtar Piyasa Performansı:
- 24 saatlik işlem hacmi $ 676.59 USD
- Gün içindeki XROW fiyat değişimi --
- Dolaşımdaki arz: 0.00 USD.
MEXC'deki XROW / USD fiyatının gerçek zamanlı güncellemelerini alın. Hızlı değişen kripto para piyasasında akıllı alım satım kararları vermek için gerekli olan en yeni veriler ve piyasa analizleri ile güncel kalın. MEXC, XROW fiyatına ilişkin doğru bilgiler için başvuracağınız ilk platformdur.
Gün içerisinde, XROW / USD fiyat değişimi, $ 0.
Son 30 gün içerisinde, XROW / USD fiyat değişimi, $ +0.0000562108.
Son 60 gün içerisinde, XROW / USD fiyat değişimi, $ +0.0004162380.
Son 90 gün içerisinde, XROW / USD fiyat değişimi, $ 0.
|Dönem
|Değişim (USD)
|Değişim (%)
|Bugün
|$ 0
|--
|30 Gün
|$ +0.0000562108
|+1.30%
|60 Gün
|$ +0.0004162380
|+9.66%
|90 Gün
|$ 0
|--
En güncel XROW fiyat analizi bilgilerini keşfedin: 24 sa Düşük ve Yüksek, Tüm Zamanların En Yükseği ve günlük değişimler:
--
--
0.00%
Piyasa istatistiklerini inceleyin: Piyasa değeri, 24 saatlik hacim ve arz:
What is the project about? XROW is a new ecosystem that includes a variety of different tools that are necessary for every person, allowing them to use only one platform to buy and sell cryptocurrency through an exchange / redirect to another network / stake for passive earnings / store on a wallet. What makes your project unique? One of the distinctive features is that people can protect themselves from using multiple platforms, which reduces their risks of being caught by scammers, reduces commission costs, and allows them to use convenient and intuitive tools. XROW bridge already boasts high speed, and the team will adhere to the same high standards in creating other products on the unified XROW platform. History of your project. A team of crypto enthusiasts with a large following has decided to create a single platform that will meet the needs and requirements of those who are just starting to learn about cryptocurrencies and those who are already experienced in this field. The team has set a high standard for the development of tools that are available on the XROW platform. What’s next for your project? The XROW team has already completed the development of a cross-chain bridge and is successfully gaining momentum in the sale of the token, which will serve as a link throughout the XROW ecosystem. Based on the roadmap, the team will continue to work on creating a crypto wallet, exchange, and staking farm. Further goals will also be identified over time. What can your token be used for? The XROW token will serve as a unified bridge token for all tools on the XROW platform. In the crypto exchange, the token will be implemented to reduce fees when buying or selling cryptocurrencies. In the farm, it will be awarded as a reward and, through staking, maintain greater token liquidity. In the cross-chain bridge and wallet, it will only be a bonus for using the tools (Airdrops)
