Different Methods to Buy Crypto on MEXC

MEXC provides a variety of payment options to make your crypto-buying experience as seamless as possible. Whether you prefer using traditional payment methods like credit cards or modern options like Apple Pay, MEXC has a solution for you. Our flexible payment system is designed to cater to the needs of every user, allowing you to buy crypto with ease and confidence.

Buy Crypto With Credit Card

Buy crypto instantly with your credit card. MEXC supports both Visa and Mastercard, allowing you to purchase cryptocurrency in just a few clicks. Simply select the amount of crypto you wish to buy, enter your credit card details, and complete the transaction. It’s a quick, secure, and convenient way to grow your crypto portfolio without any hassle.

Buy Crypto via Bank Account

MEXC makes it simple and secure to buy cryptocurrency directly from your bank account. With just a few clicks, you can link your account, select the cryptocurrency you wish to purchase, and confirm the transaction. Whether you are using a local or international bank, MEXC supports fast transfers with minimal fees. This ensures a smooth experience for users looking to invest in Bitcoin, Ethereum, or other digital assets. Enjoy the convenience of direct bank transfers while keeping your transactions safe and reliable.

Purchase Crypto With MEXC P2P

MEXC's P2P platform offers a unique way to buy cryptocurrency directly from other users. With a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, you can easily connect with sellers who accept various payment options such as bank transfers, credit cards, or even e-wallets. MEXC’s P2P platform is designed with security in mind, featuring an escrow service that protects both buyers and sellers throughout the transaction process. Experience the freedom of trading on your terms while enjoying a seamless buying experience.

Buy Crypto via Third-Party Payment Method

Purchase cryptocurrency through third-party payment services like Moonpay, Banxa, and Mercuryo. Simply select your preferred third-party service, follow the prompts to complete your transaction, and enjoy quick access to your desired digital assets. MEXC ensures that buying crypto is not only simple but also secure, providing you with multiple options to suit your needs.

Buy Crypto at the MEXC Spot Market

MEXC's Spot market offers over 2,000 tokens, providing traders with one of the most diverse cryptocurrency selections available. Whether you are looking for established coins or newly listed tokens, you'll find them at MEXC, all with the lowest trading fees on the market. With deep liquidity and minimal spreads, the MEXC Spot market is a top choice for traders who want the best value for their investments.

More payment options coming soon

Supported Assets

11+ cryptocurrencies to choose from. Get the best crypto at MEXC.

Why MEXC Is the Best Platform to Purchase Crypto

MEXC stands out as one of the top platforms for buying crypto thanks to its user-friendly interface, robust security measures, and unparalleled selection of tokens.

Trusted by over 10 million users worldwide

Widest token selection in the market

Fastest token listing among different CEX

Lowest fees with 24/7 customer service

A secure and seamless experience for buying, selling, and trading cryptocurrency

Cutting-edge trading tools

What Should You Do After Buying Crypto?

Once you've purchased your crypto, the possibilities are endless at MEXC. Whether you want to trade in the spot market, explore futures trading, or benefit from exclusive token discounts, MEXC offers an array of features to enhance your crypto journey.

Explore the MEXC Spot Market

Dive into MEXC's vast Spot market, where you can access over 2,000 tokens at the lowest fees in the industry. With real-time price data and an intuitive interface, MEXC makes trading crypto easier and more profitable than ever. Start building your portfolio by exploring the endless opportunities in the Spot market.

Begin Futures Trading With USDT or USDC

Take your trading to the next level with MEXC's futures market, offering up to 200x leverage on selected pairs. Trade with minimal spread and high liquidity, ensuring that you can enter and exit positions efficiently. Whether you're an experienced futures trader or just getting started, MEXC offers everything you need to maximise your profits.

Join MEXC's Industry Leading Airdrop+

Maximise your earning potential by participating in MEXC's Airdrop+ events. Deposit tokens, trade, and receive amazing airdrops! Get your hands on new and exciting tokens before they hit the broader market! With regular opportunities for token airdrops, MEXC makes it easy for you to grow your portfolio.

Discover Hidden Gems With MEXC DEX+

MEXC DEX+ gives you access to thousands of decentralised tokens across multiple blockchains, helping you spot promising projects early. Explore MEXC's DEX+ and trade directly from your wallet with full transparency and security.

Explore Tools That Elevate Your Trading Experience

At MEXC, we offer advanced tools and features to help you stay ahead in the crypto market. Whether you are tracking real-time price predictions or reviewing historical data, MEXC's platform ensures that you have everything you need to make informed trading decisions.

Price Page

Stay up-to-date with real-time market data on MEXC's price page. Whether you're tracking Bitcoin, Ethereum, or other trending tokens, our comprehensive price page offers the latest prices, percentage changes, and historical charts. Keep your finger on the pulse of the crypto market to make informed buying decisions with confidence.

Price Prediction Page

Curious about where the market is headed? Use MEXC's price prediction tool to see what other traders are forecasting for the future price of Bitcoin and other popular tokens. With community-driven insights, you can stay informed and make smarter investment decisions.

How to Buy Token Page

Buying crypto might be a daunting task, especially for new users. Therefore, explore MEXC's how-to-buy crypto pages for an in-depth guide to purchasing your first Bitcoin. Let us guide you on your journey towards an unforgettable crypto journey.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the easiest way to buy crypto?

The easiest way to buy crypto is through a reputable cryptocurrency exchange such as MEXC. Most platforms allow you to purchase crypto using a credit or debit card, bank transfer, or even mobile payment options like Apple Pay or Google Pay. Choose a platform with user-friendly interfaces, low fees, and strong security features for a smooth buying experience.

What should I do after buying cryptocurrency?

After buying some cryptocurrency, it is essential to decide how you want to store it. For long-term holding, consider transferring your crypto to a secure, personal wallet like a hardware wallet or a mobile wallet where you control the private keys. If you are actively trading, you can keep it in a trustworthy exchange, such as MEXC.

Is it safe to buy crypto online?

Buying Crypto online is generally safe as long as you use a trusted exchange or platform with robust security protocols. Look for services that use encryption, two-factor authentication (2FA), and secure payment gateways. It is also important to store your crypto in a wallet you control to ensure the highest level of security.

Can I use PayPal to buy crypto?

Yes, PayPal allows users to buy Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies directly through its platform. You can link your PayPal account to a crypto exchange that accepts PayPal payments or use PayPal's own crypto service. It’s a convenient option, but be aware of the transaction fees, which can be higher compared to other payment methods.

How long does it take to buy crypto?

The time it takes to buy crypto depends on the payment method you choose. Credit card or mobile payments are usually processed instantly, meaning you'll see the Bitcoin in your wallet within minutes. Bank transfers, however, can take a few hours to several days depending on your bank and country.

Is it safe to buy crypto with a credit card?

Yes, buying crypto with a credit card at MEXC is secure. MEXC uses state-of-the-art encryption and follows strict security protocols to protect user data and transactions. Your credit card information is kept confidential, and all payments are processed securely through trusted gateways.

What fees are associated with buying crypto at MEXC?

MEXC is known for its competitive fees. When buying crypto, the fees vary depending on the payment method used. Credit card purchases typically incur higher processing fees, while bank transfers and Apple Pay tend to have lower fees. Additionally, MX token holders can enjoy discounts on trading fees, making it even more cost-effective.

Why are there fees when buying crypto?

Fees are a standard part of buying cryptocurrency. These fees cover transaction processing, network fees, and sometimes currency conversion if you are using a foreign payment method. Credit cards, for instance, often come with higher fees due to the involvement of payment processors, while bank transfers usually have lower fees. Always check the fee structure before making a purchase.

What should I do if I encounter problems when buying tokens at MEXC?

If you encounter any issues when purchasing tokens, immediately contact MEXC customer support to explain your situation. We are here to help verify and resolve any concerns you may have.