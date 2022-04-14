龙LONG

The name LONGLONG combines the symbolic meaning of the dragon in Chinese culture, draws inspiration from the “Dragon Meme” popular on Tieba and QQ Space around 2013, and plays on the homophone of “Long” meaning “bullish.”

Name龙LONG

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

