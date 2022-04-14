龙LONG

The name LONGLONG combines the symbolic meaning of the dragon in Chinese culture, draws inspiration from the “Dragon Meme” popular on Tieba and QQ Space around 2013, and plays on the homophone of “Long” meaning “bullish.”

龙LONG

IntroductionThe name LONGLONG combines the symbolic meaning of the dragon in Chinese culture, draws inspiration from the “Dragon Meme” popular on Tieba and QQ Space around 2013, and plays on the homophone of “Long” meaning “bullish.”

LONGLONG
