$200M is a Soviet-style meme project launched on Solana in July 2025 via Bonk.fun. It reimagines market-cap growth as a planned economy for memes: a fixed-supply token (1B total) managed through a milestone-based unlock schedule, echoing a five-year plan. The campaign advances through clearly defined stages, each tied to FDV growth, until the ultimate directive is fulfilled—$200M FDV secured.

Name200M

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainSOL

Introduction$200M is a Soviet-style meme project launched on Solana in July 2025 via Bonk.fun. It reimagines market-cap growth as a planned economy for memes: a fixed-supply token (1B total) managed through a milestone-based unlock schedule, echoing a five-year plan. The campaign advances through clearly defined stages, each tied to FDV growth, until the ultimate directive is fulfilled—$200M FDV secured.

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.

