2MOON

MOON is the ultimate AI-powered game where you can explore, colonize and create a thriving civilization on the moon! Developed on the binance blockchain, in partnership with NASA and SpaceX astronauts, MOON is an interactive game that takes you on an out-of-this-world adventure, offering a plethora of opportunities to build businesses, form communities, and engage in social and political activities, all set in a captivating lunar landscape.

Name2MOON

RankNo.2729

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply34,801,860,675

Max Supply100,000,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.348%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000148890258246466,2024-04-21

Lowest Price0.0000016051025458,2025-05-07

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

2MOON/USDT
MOON
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (2MOON)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
2MOON/USDT
MOON
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (2MOON)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
