AARK

$AARK is the governance and utility token of Aark, a decentralized perpetuals exchange. It empowers holders to influence the protocol's evolution through on-chain voting and earn various ecosystem rewards via staking.

NameAARK

RankNo.2280

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply515,325,024.5408922

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply558,858,176.6784238

Circulation Rate0.5153%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.1045358482566569,2025-09-27

Lowest Price0.000232563952425149,2025-08-29

Public BlockchainARB

Sector

Social Media

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
AARK Token
