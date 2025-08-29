AARK

$AARK is the governance and utility token of Aark, a decentralized perpetuals exchange. It empowers holders to influence the protocol's evolution through on-chain voting and earn various ecosystem rewards via staking.

NameAARK

RankNo.2280

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply515,325,024.5408922

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply558,858,176.6784238

Circulation Rate0.5153%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.1045358482566569,2025-09-27

Lowest Price0.000232563952425149,2025-08-29

Public BlockchainARB

Introduction$AARK is the governance and utility token of Aark, a decentralized perpetuals exchange. It empowers holders to influence the protocol's evolution through on-chain voting and earn various ecosystem rewards via staking.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.