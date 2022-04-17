ABEL

Abelian is a post-quantum privacy-preserving Blockchain network, which adopts  the NIST standardized lattice-based cryptography, and is cryptographically proven  secure. Its cryptocurrency ABEL is also anonymous and untraceable.

NameABEL

RankNo.1338

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.07%

Circulation Supply101,083,904

Max Supply225,180,000

Total Supply121,663,885

Circulation Rate0.4489%

Issue Date2022-04-17 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued1.1 USDT

All-Time High1.5703190389504647,2024-01-12

Lowest Price0.03026414280417002,2024-11-12

Public BlockchainABEL

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

