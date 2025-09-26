AEA

AlphaExchange_AI is a decentralized quantitative trading platform based on AI-powered strategies and blockchain technology, aiming to provide a secure, transparent, and intelligent digital asset management experience for users worldwide.

NameAEA

RankNo.5658

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.0967440772918346,2025-09-26

Lowest Price0.000019985924404653,2025-12-26

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionAlphaExchange_AI is a decentralized quantitative trading platform based on AI-powered strategies and blockchain technology, aiming to provide a secure, transparent, and intelligent digital asset management experience for users worldwide.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.