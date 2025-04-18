AGIALPHA

Every time an AI Agent completes a job on the AGI Alpha network, it turns into $AGIALPHA. This means more protocol activity = more $AGIALPHA demand. The token’s value is directly tied to adoption, not hype.

NameAGIALPHA

RankNo.1670

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply999,996,903.81

Max Supply0

Total Supply999,996,903.81

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.049960137859604584,2025-08-12

Lowest Price0.000577276480339268,2025-04-18

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionEvery time an AI Agent completes a job on the AGI Alpha network, it turns into $AGIALPHA. This means more protocol activity = more $AGIALPHA demand. The token’s value is directly tied to adoption, not hype.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesXAUTEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
AGIALPHA/USDT
AGI Alpha
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24H Volume (AGIALPHA)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
AGIALPHA/USDT
--
--
‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24H Volume (AGIALPHA)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...